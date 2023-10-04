Where Was Netflix’s The Transporter Refueled Filmed?

With Camille Delamarre at the helm, Netflix’s ‘The Transporter Refueled’ is an action thriller movie that serves as a reboot and fourth installment in the ‘Transporter’ film series. It stars Ed Skrein as Frank Martin, a former special forces operative-turned-mercenary who works as a transporter of classified packages and people for some questionable clients. His less perilous lifestyle gets turned upside down when femme fatale Anna and her three accomplices orchestrate a bank heist and kidnap Frank’s father.

Upon entering into a game of chess with Anna and her team, Frank must use his covert skills to survive and thrive in her dangerous game. The fast-paced action movie unfolds in the south of France, as Frank indulges in various car chases against some interesting backdrops. Thus, if you are interested in knowing where ‘The Transporter Refueled’ was filmed, allow us to fill you in on all the necessary details about the same!

The Transporter Refueled Filming Locations

‘The Transporter Refueled’ was filmed primarily in France, especially in Alpes-Maritimes and Île-de-France. As per reports, production on the action film got underway in early August 2014 and wrapped up in over a month or so, in September of the same year. So, let’s not waste any time and dive right into the thick of the action to get a detailed account of all the specific locations that feature in the Ed Skrein starrer!

Alpes-Maritimes, France

Many important portions of ‘The Transporter Refueled’ were lensed across Alpes-Maritimes, a department of France situated in the nation’s southeast corner. One of the opening sequences for the film was taped around Rue Lépante in the commune of Menton. The cast and crew utilized a couple of locales of the same commune to record a number of street scenes, including Promenade du Soleil and Quai de Monleon.

The production team of ‘The Transporter Refueled’ also set up camp in the vibrant city of Nice for a while during the shooting schedule. For instance, Jardins du Musée Masséna at 35 Promenade des Anglais doubled as the British Consulate in the movie while Le Palais de Justice on Place du Palais de Justice stood in for the Banque de Investissement de Monaco. Furthermore, Quai Rauba Capeu and Rue des Ponchettes were turned into film sets as the director and his team shot various street scenes on location. In the meanwhile, Garage Galliéni at 38 Avenue Gallieni also served as one of the prominent filming sites.

The filming unit also traveled to other areas in the department of Alpes-Maritimes, such as Cannes and Monaco. Additional street scenes for ‘The Transporter Refueled’ were also filmed on location around Tunnel de La Condamine in the commune of Cantaron and Avenue Robert Schumann in the commune of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin.

Île-de-France, France

For the purpose of filming, Ed Skrein and the rest of the crew even headed to Île-de-France, which is centered on the capital Paris and often known as the Paris Region. While Paris served as one of the prominent shooting sites for ‘The Transporter Refueled,’ several key portions were also taped in Studios de Paris or Cité du Cinéma at 20 rue Ampère in Saint-Denis. Inaugurated in September 2012, the film studio complex is considered the largest in the Paris Region as apart from its multiple stages, it also consists of parking spaces, an auditorium, and various other amenities, making it a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions.

