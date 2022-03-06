Where Was Outlander Season 6 Filmed?

Based on the ongoing eponymous novel series by Diana Gabaldon, ‘Outlander‘ is a historical drama series that is created by Ronald D. Moore. Principally set in 1945, the narrative revolves around a married military nurse Claire Randall who gets mysteriously transported way back in time to the year 1743. Finding herself in an unfamiliar time and world, she comes across a chivalrous and romantic warrior named Jamie Fraser and marries him, igniting a new flame in her heart. She also gets involved in the historical rebellion known as the Jacobite rising.

Season 6 of this beloved series gives us a peek into the lives of Claire and Jamie, as they face new adversities together. It brings us back to the historic setting of the 18th century, taking us back in time along with the characters, thanks to the brilliant usage of appropriate and ancient backdrops. The open fields devoid of any modern developmental signs really make the audience curious about the sites used in the series. Are you wondering which locations in real life doubled up as the setting for the sixth season of this time-traveling drama series? Here is all the information on the filming locations of ‘Outlander’ season 6!

Outlander Season 6 Filming Locations

While ‘Outlander’ is mostly set in 18th century North Carolina, which is home to Jamie and Claire’s Fraser’s Ridge, the series is mostly filmed in different regions of Scotland ever since the shooting of the first season commenced back in 2014. Season 6 of this gripping series was no exception as the filming was done in various outdoor and indoor locations in Scotland. Principal photography was due to commence in 2020 but because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it was forced to take a major hiatus. However, in December 2020, Sam Heughan who plays Jamie in the series took to Twitter to give an update to his followers and fans of the show about the production of the sixth season.

The @Outlander_STARZ costume department is VAST!! Lots of coats, kilts, dresses, corsets and hats. We are prepping for 2021 and season 6!

Now just need to find the way out…#hathair #outlander pic.twitter.com/aWIjqbmPXZ — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) December 27, 2020

Eventually, in February 2021, the production for season 6 got back on track while paying special attention to all the health and safety measures of everyone involved. The filming was wrapped up by the end of May 2021. Now let’s travel back in time and get a detailed account of the specific locations used for the sixth installment of ‘Outlander!’

Scotland, United Kingdom

The country of Scotland served as the sole filming location for the sixth season of ‘Outlander.’ Much like previous seasons, Wardpark Film Studios located at Wyndford Road, Cumbernauld near Glasgow, became home to the cast and crew members of the historical show. For keeping the health and safety of the people on the set in check, the space in the parking lot of the studio was used to build a brand new COVID-19 testing center. This production studio is the only elite movie and television studio in all of Scotland, and with its immense area of over 200,000 square feet, there is no other location that is ideal for the filming of ‘Outlander.’

In a 2018 interview, Sam Heughan revealed that at first, he was kind of disappointed not to film in North Carolina, where the series is set, but with time he realized why Scotland was the best choice. He expanded that when he visited North Carolina, he noticed that it looked just the same so there was no need to break the momentum of the past seasons and start again in a new place. One of the executive producers of the series, Maril Davis, also had something to add on this subject in the first episode of the ‘Outlander’ podcast, “90 to 95 percent” of their crew since season 1, most of whom get to have a short commute to work thanks to the studio in Scotland. Filming there works out best for everyone in the long run.”

Other Locations in Scotland

Due to COVID-19 safety protocols and to protect the people who live in the local areas of Scotland, the creators and producers of the show, just like always were not very open about the on-location filming sites used in the making of the sixth season of ‘Outlander.’ Since the previous season saw the use of several different locations in Scotland as backdrops, it is safe to assume that season 6 also reused those same places for filming purposes.

Kinloch Rannoch, which is a village in Perth and Kinross in Scotland, again doubled up for the site of Craigh na Dun, where Claire is seen time traveling through the stone circle. A few sequences that are set in the 1960s were filmed in The Thomas Coats Memorial Church, which stands long at the west end of the High Street in Paisley. Moreover, the Hermitage forest, located at Old Military Road in Dunkheld, along with Milne Woods situated in Bridge of Allan, which is a small town just north of Stirling, were also used as filming sites for ‘Outlander’ season 6.

