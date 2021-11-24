Where Was Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Filmed?

‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’ is an action horror film that follows a group of survivors battling a rampaging scourge of zombies. Part of the hugely popular ‘Resident Evil’ film series that is loosely based on the video games of the same name, the film’s explosive action stays true to its roots. Set amidst a post-apocalyptic backdrop, the film’s characters battle hordes of zombies and monsters. Being an origin story adaptation, the film gives fans a glimpse of some of the series’ most well-known locations. Are you curious about how they brought these legendary locations to life? Here are the filming locations of ‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.’

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Filming Locations

‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’ is set in post-apocalyptic America but was filmed almost entirely in Ontario. Lensing was done on location in a few different cities, and, as is the case with such special-effects laden films, the production team spent a considerable time filming in the studio as well. Principal photography seemingly kicked off around October 15, 2020, and lasted till around December 30, 2020, with the team working under strict COVID-19 safety protocols. Another leg of filming was reportedly carried out in May 2021. Now let’s take a look at the specific locations used to bring the horror-action movie to life.

Greater Sudbury, Ontario

A significant portion of lensing was carried out in the city of Greater Sudbury, where the Northern Ontario Film Studios, located at 828 Beatrice Crescent, was used extensively for filming. With its rich history as an industrial area, the city of Greater Sudbury also provided the filmmakers many useful backdrops that give the movie its distinct post-apocalyptic industrial town look.

Multiple downtown spots, including an underpass on College Street, were used for on-location filming. An elaborate visual effects set was also constructed in a parking lot behind The Ledo Hotel (now closed), which is situated on 300 Elgin Street.

Finally, the Flour Mill Museum, formerly located on 245 St. Charles Street, as well as Mountain and St. Joseph Streets in the downtown Flour Mill area, were used for filming. The production team also shot at Frenchman Lake Road between Nelson Lake and Hanmer Lake Roads in Hanmer, while one lane of College Street was briefly closed for filming.

Hamilton, Ontario

Lensing also took place in the port city of Hamilton, where The Scottish Rite Club at 4 Queen Street South was used by the film crew. The historic building seemingly stands in for the legendary and ominous Spencer Mansion, which fans of the video games are well versed with.

