Based on a novel of the same name by Don Winslow, ‘Savages’ is an action thriller film helmed by the acclaimed director Oliver Stone. It revolves around Ben (Aaron-Taylor Johnson) and Chon (Taylor Kitsch), who are successful marijuana growers leading a lavish, carefree life with their lover Ophelia (Blake Lively). Things take a turn for the worse when Elena (Salma Hayek), the leader of a ruthless Mexican cartel, wants in on their business. The rest of the film deals with how Ben and Chon deal with this problem to save themselves and Ophelia.

‘Savages’ also boasts of a star-studded cast including John Travolta, Benicio Del Toro, and Emile Hirsch, among others. Cinematographer Dan Mindel does an excellent job of featuring picturesque locales and sunny beaches throughout the film. Curious to find out where ‘Savages’ was filmed? We’ve got that covered for you!

Savages Filming Locations

The majority of the film was shot in different cities in California, along with a few scenes in Indonesia. The movie wrapped up production in under three months, from July 6, 2011, to September 30, 2011. Laguna Beach, California, which is famous for its beaches and a thriving art and surf culture, is ‘Savages’ is set in. Some of the scenes which depict Elena’s residence in Mexico were shot in California as well. Ben and Chon’s luxurious beachside house that features in the movie is located at 32849 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Now, let’s take a look at the specific filming locations.

Los Angeles, California

‘Savages’ was shot over different locations in the home of Hollywood, Los Angeles. A sprawling city with beautiful neighborhoods overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the city houses some of the most famous production houses like Universal Pictures and Columbia Pictures. The house where they grow marijuana is exactly located at 880 Vista Pacifica Street in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, a wealthy community overlooking the sea in the Westside of L.A.



The City of Angels is the county seat of Los Angeles County, which also served as a shooting site of ‘Savages.’ The scene where Ophelia goes out shopping was shot at South Bay Galleria in Redondo Beach, Los Angeles County, in the South Bay region of the Greater Los Angeles area.

1: The gang that could shoot… a lot of people! My drug war epic #Savages, 2012. 2: End of the road for @blakelively on #Savages. pic.twitter.com/afqBOvxBVE — Oliver Stone (@TheOliverStone) January 29, 2021

Right After Torrance Beach and the coastal city of Rancho Palos Verdes also served as filming sites for a few scenes. The sequence where Chon and Ben meet Dennis was filmed at Surfside Grill, 387 Paseo De La Playa, in Torrance. A few scenes were also shot at the Piru Creek in northern Los Angeles County and eastern Ventura County.

Orange County, California

Several scenes were shot in Orange County, located in the Los Angeles metropolitan area of California. The scene where Chon stabs Dennis’ hand was shot at a Parking Lot for Baby Beach in Dana Point in Southern California. Niguel Road, Monarch Beach Drive, Main Beach, and 34399 Amber Lantern Street are also the filming locations of ‘Savages.’

Simi Valley, California

The Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Simi Valley was the location for Elena’s residence in Mexico. Away from the usual bustle of the city, it is a spectacular location in the Santa Susana Mountains. Simi Valley also offers filming packages and hosts a multitude of events all year round.

Moyo Island, Indonesia

The climax, where we see Ben, Chon, and Ophelia escape to Indonesia, was shot in Moyo Island. A largely unknown and sparsely populated island, it is located in the West Nusa Tenggara Province. The island is home to some unique bird, animal, and plant species.

