Where Was Sitting in Bars with Cake Filmed?

Based on true events, Amazon Prime’s ‘Sitting in Bars with Cake’ is a romantic comedy-drama film that centers upon the extroverted Corinne and shy-but-talented baker Jane, two best friends in their 20s trying to figure life out. Somehow, the former convinces Jane to bake cakes and bring them to different bars in order to meet new and interesting people and work on her confidence.

However, when Corinne is diagnosed with a deadly disease, things turn upside down in both their lives as the pair faces some tough challenges. Helmed by Trish Sie, the drama movie unfolds in Los Angeles as the protagonists take delicious cakes in different bars across the city in hopes of finding some new connections. Given the backdrop of various bars and other interesting locations, you might be curious to know about the actual filming sites of the film. In that case, we have got you covered!

Sitting in Bars with Cake Filming Locations

‘Sitting in Bars with Cake’ was filmed in its entirety in California, particularly in and around Los Angeles. According to reports, production on the rom-com film got underway in November 2022 and seemingly wrapped up in early 2023. Now, without wasting any time, let’s follow the two best friends to various bars across the city and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Amazon Prime film!

Los Angeles, California

Almost all the pivotal sequences for ‘Sitting in Bars with Cake’ were lensed in the City of Los Angeles and a few surrounding locations with the production team setting up camp in a large number of bars and lounges in order to shoot all the bar scenes on location against suitable backdrops. Clifton’s Republic at 648 South Broadway (temporarily closed), The Redwood Bar & Grill at 316 West 2nd Street, Cha Cha Lounge at 2375 Glendale Boulevard, Bar Marmont at 8171 Sunset Boulevard (temporarily closed), The Edison at 108 West 2nd Street, and Tiki-Ti at 4427 Sunset Boulevard are some of the lounges and bars that served as the primary production locations.

Besides that, the filming unit was spotted recording important portions of ‘Sitting in Bars with Cake’ in several other bars across the City of Angels, including Akbar at 4356 Sunset Boulevard, Harvard and Stone at 5221 Hollywood Boulevard, The Cowboy Palace Saloon at 21635 Devonshire Street in the suburban neighborhood of Chatsworth in LA, Frolic Room at 6245 Hollywood Boulevard, Good Times at Davey Wayne’s at 1611 North El Centro Avenue, Bigfoot Lodge at 3172 Los Feliz Boulevard, and Ye Rustic Inn at 1831 Hillhurst Avenue.

Apart from these bars and lounges, there are other LA establishments that you might be able to spot in the backdrop, such as Hollywood Palladium, the Roosevelt Hotel, Clifton’s Republic (formerly Clifton’s Cafeteria), Miceli’s Restaurant, the Pink Flamingo apartments, Venice Beach Boardwalk, Los Angeles State Historic Park, and Moonlight Rollerway. In an August 2023 interview with Glamour, the director Trish Sie talked about what it was like shooting on location across LA. She stated, “Being in these places was such a great shortcut to everybody feeling the realness and rawness of it all.”

Sie added, “Everyone on our crew was based in LA, so they’ve all been to these bars and some of them haven’t been there maybe in 20 years. It was really a fun wormhole into that whole scene, and I think it would be different if you had to fake it.” Many interior scenes were taped inside a pink flamingo dingbat-styled apartment building at 11143 Aqua Vista Street in the neighborhood of Studio City in Los Angeles. The exterior of the Capitol Records Building at 1750 Vine Street also features in some scenes.

