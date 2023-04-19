Where Was Somewhere In Queens Filmed?

‘Somewhere in Queens‘ is a story of success and familial ties. It revolves around the Russo family, where Leo and Angela live a decent life and sustain themselves with blue-collar jobs. Together, they try to manage the big ambitions of their son, Stick, and the eccentric personalities of their Italian-American family. Soon, their son’s pursuit of high school basketball begins to shun their traditional values and tears their family apart.

The comedy-drama movie is directed and co-written by Ray Romano, who uses a working-class neighborhood with narrow streets, brick buildings, and graffiti-covered walls as a backdrop. If you are eager to learn more about the filming sites that contribute to the film’s aesthetics, we’ve got you covered.

Somewhere in Queens Filming Locations

The principal photography for ‘Somewhere in Queens’ occurred in New York. Here, they began filming in New York City from April 19, 2021, to May 14, 2021. Later, they also taped some sequences in White Plains City around June 2021. New York is an amalgamation of bustling cities and scenic natural landscapes, with popular filming sites such as Hudson Valley, Long Island, Niagara Falls, and the Adirondacks. So, let’s look at the specific locations where the comedy-drama was filmed.

New York City, New York

The crew shot the cinematic piece in New York City, known for its diverse neighborhood and cultural history. Some famous movie locations in the city are Central Park, the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty, Times Square, and the Brooklyn Bridge. Additionally, New York City is home to high-end production facilities and studios.

As reports suggest, some parts of the movie were recorded in Queens, the city’s largest borough. It lies on the eastern end of Long Island and offers a wide variety of contemporary filming spots. Other comedy and drama movies that were recorded here include, ‘Goodfellas‘ and ‘The Wolf of Wall Street.’

White Plains, New York

They also filmed in White Plains, a city in Westchester County that is recognized for its well-kept residential and commercial neighborhoods. The City Center, Westchester County Airport, Ritz-Carlton Hotel, and Downtown White Plains have previously served as a backdrop in multiple projects. The team lensed a few portions at Galleria Mall, with showrooms for renowned clothing and beauty brands. The building stands proud at 100 Main Street. ‘Meet The Parents’ and ‘Eighth Grade’ are two similar movies that were taped in White Plains.

