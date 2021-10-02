Where Was Step Brothers Filmed?

‘Saturday Night Live’ veteran Adam McKay brings a robust and goofy comedy movie into existence in the 2008 venture ‘Step Brothers.’ With comedy legends Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly heading the cast, the petty and pitiful rivalry of two stepbrothers forced to live under a single roof is the stuff of hysterical laughter (and intermittent sighs).

Brennan Huff and Dale Doback are well past their youth, but they act a bit too immature for their age. But when bullied by a menacing group of children, they must get a grip on their lives and make the journey worthwhile. Most of the movie unfolds in the picturesque US suburbs, and the small-town setting endows the film with another endearing layer. If you seek to revisit the movie’s locations, let us take you to the places.

Step Brothers Filming Locations

‘Step Brothers’ was filmed in its entirety in the US, especially in California. Principal photography commenced on September 4, 2007, and was wrapped up by December. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the film was shot!

Los Angeles County, California

Most of the filming was carried out on location in and around the City of Angels, a sprawling coastal metropolis and county seat located on the west coast of California. In the early moments, Nancy and Brennan drive home through the Van Nuys Boulevard in Panorama City. In a memorable scene in the movie, rival stepbrothers Dale and Brennan have a nasty face-off with many kids in a park. The sequence was filmed at VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, a veterans hospital located at 1611 Plummer Street in LA’s affluent North Hills neighborhood.

Additionally, some interior sequences of the Doback residence were captured in a studio in the iconic Hollywood district. The movie was distributed globally by Sony Pictures Releasing, and the studio where the movie was filmed is anybody’s guess. Most interiors were indeed filmed in Sony Pictures Studios, a vast production studio loaded with state-of-the-art technology, located at 10202 West Washington Boulevard in the Culver City neighborhood, well within the studio zone of LA County.

The crew headed south to the seas and captured scenes in the Trump National Golf Course at 1 Trump National Drive in the coastal Rancho Palos Verdes township, located around 30 miles south of LA in the same county. Although supposed to be somewhere in Catalina Island as per the cinematic story, this is the actual location where Brennan pulls off his “Catalina Wine Mixer” event. Additionally, some scenes were filmed nearby, in the Long Beach area.

Filming was also carried out in the South Pasadena, Altadena, and Arcadia suburbs of the LA County. The exterior of the affluent two stories family home proved to be a property located at 1987 Midwick Drive, in Altadena, an unincorporated neighborhood in the elevated Verdugo Mountains region, north of Pasadena.

Dale and Brennan head home after the interviews, and they get off the Metro Gold Line. The scene was filmed at Meridian Avenue and Mission Street, in the South Pasadena suburbs. Dale has his epiphany about starting Prestige Worldwide while walking past the Meridian Iron Works Building, situated at 913 Meridian Avenue in the same South Pasadena area.

The Derby Restaurant, a famous restaurant and a familiar filming location situated at 233 East Huntington Drive in the Arcadia suburbs, lent their premises for filming the World Famous RJ Posner’s scenes. It is a location previously featured in the classic 1954 version of ‘A Star Is Born.’

Additionally, a scene was filmed in a property located at 2632 Washington Boulevard in the Pasadena neighborhood of the county.

San Diego County, California

The director and the team also ventured further south along the coastline to reach San Diego and filmed some scenes, especially a restaurant sequence. A city known for its sprawling parks, breathtaking coastlines, art galleries, museums, and scorching sunshine, San Diego is one of the state’s most colorful and culturally vibrant cities. From ‘Citizen Kane’ to Farrell’s own ‘Anchorman,’ many movie productions have visited the city in the past.

