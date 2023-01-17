Where Was The Devil To Pay (2019) Filmed?

‘The Devil To Pay’ is an Indie thriller movie that zooms into the life of Lemon (Danielle Deadwyler) and her son, who are coping with the tragic disappearance of her husband. They live in an isolated community, but one day trouble knocks on their door when a past debt poses a threat to her son’s life. Even as a struggling farmer, Lemon fights to the best of her abilities, only to discover much deeper secrets far beyond her imagination.

Written and directed by Lane Skye and Ruckus Skye, this 2019 creative endeavor was originally titled ‘Reckoning.’ The gothic and mysterious aesthetic of the movie comes from its deep forests and mountains, which uplift the narrative. If you were submerged in the world of ‘The Devil To Pay,’ learning about the filming locations might interest you. So let’s dive right in!

The Devil To Pay Filming Locations

‘The Devil To Pay’ was entirely filmed in Georgia, also known as The Peach State. It’s located in the southern part of the USA and is known for its unique geography, which entails high mountains, the Atlantic Ocean, and farmlands. Before the filming, Lane and Ruckus had a meetup with Danielle at a coffee shop in Atlanta, where they spoke about cinema. Since then, the couple was interested in working with the actress, and they found a spot-on role for her.

The filming commenced around November 2017, and they filmed for four weeks which included 19 complete shoot days. The two major locations in the film are Hiawassee and Blairsville, two cities in Georgia, a 20-minute drive away from one another. A lot of the filming crew flew from Miami for this creative project. So let’s have a look at both locations in detail.

Hiawassee, Georgia

Most of the sequences in the movie were lensed at Hiawassee, a mountain town in Georgia. It is home to the highest peak of the state, Brasstown Bald, which lies on the Appalachian Trail in Northern Georgia. The shots, which included a higher altitude, were captured at this location. In an interview with The Upcoming, Daniel talked about how gorgeous the place was and how she had loved it a long time ago while hiking.

However, it was challenging for her to navigate the terrain, and she couldn’t wear heavy shoes due to the same reason. She also described the crisp weather of the place during the fall season, spotting coyotes, with no street lights around, which painted a whole picture of Hiawassee for us. Another mysterious movie filmed at this exact location is ‘Oro Arrowead.’

Blairsville, Georgia

The Appalachian Trail also runs through Blairsville, and a few shots were also taped at this mountain town. It’s an ideal place for hiking, exploring the downtown shops and cafes, and Moonshine tasting. You can also visit the Mountain Life Museum, which is a cultural preservation spot for Union County.

Lane and Ruckus took a trip to this museum, and it became an inspiration for the movie. In an interview with Scriptmag, Lane said, “A lot of elements for the story had been stewing over the years. We used to love to take road trips through the South just for inspiration. And we found the Museum of Appalachia. And it’s just amazing. It’s like this one guy’s collection and he’s handwritten all the little stories that go with all of the items. Our favorite thing was a glass eye and a pocket knife and a story about how that pocketknife put out the real eye.”

Despite having limitations with their budget, the couple acted as a creative force, and the stars kept aligning for them, bringing them to the Appalachian mountains. The location couldn’t have been better, and it truly enhanced all the bizarre ceremonies, eccentric acts, and frightening aspects of the movie.

