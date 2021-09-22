Where Was The Masked Singer Season 6 Filmed?

‘The Masked Singer’ is a singing competition television series that features celebrities in head-to-toe costumes as contestants. Part of the international game show franchise which originated from the South Korean music competition series ‘The King of Mask Singer,’ the American iteration centers around keeping the identities of its celebrity guests secret. A panel of judges and the audience vote for their favorite singers, and the least popular ones are disqualified and then reveal their identity.

‘The Masked Singer’ season 6 features Nick Cannon as the host and Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger on its panel. As usual, it is filmed amidst high security and secrecy to protect the identities of its mystery celebrity participants. Curious about where the reality show is filmed? We’ve got the story!

The Masked Singer Season 6 Filming Locations

‘The Masked Singer’ is filmed in a studio in California, generally amidst a live audience. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, season 6 features a smaller live audience, but this is a welcome change from the last two seasons, which relied on virtual audiences due to safety concerns and guidelines.

Filming began in late June 2021 and continued till August 11, 2021. There were reportedly 12 positive cases that were detected near the end of the filming schedule. However, this did not interrupt the production, and filming continued amidst stringent safety measures. Let’s take a look at the specific filming locations used for the show.

Los Angeles, California

The show is filmed at Red Studios Hollywood, situated at 846 North Cahuenga Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. The facility contains four soundstages and plays host to the filming of the show and the live audience that is a part of it. According to the reality show’s home network, Fox, the process of filming the show amidst the pandemic while ensuring safety and high production values has been a daunting task. Here’s a look at some interesting behind-the-scenes shots at the studio.

Additional aspects of the show like creating musical tracks, and vocal coaching (which had to be done remotely to ensure social distancing) further add to the complexity. There are reportedly systems in place to keep separate sections of the crew limited to certain areas. The audience, too, will have to follow strict health guidelines and be completely vaccinated before attending the filming of season 6.

To keep the live engagement high, the show will for the first time have a hybrid audience during its filming. This means that while there will be a live studio audience present, there will also be a virtual audience tuning into the show live from all around the world while it is being shot. Of course, the show’s filming is shrouded in secrecy, which allows the panelists to have fun with fans from time to time by almost revealing tantalizing secrets.

