Where Was The Players Club (1998) Filmed?

Written and directed by Ice Cube in the iconic rapper’s feature directorial debut, ‘The Players Club’ is a hilarious 1998 black comedy-drama movie. With a star-studded cast ensemble including Lisa Raye, Jamie Foxx, and Terrence Howard, the story probes into the titular dysfunctional Players Club and its eccentric employees. The story unfolds through memory, as Diana Armstrong heads to the ruins of the club looking for a job.

Although she takes up on an offer at the shoe store, Dollar Bill, the manager of the club, makes Diana understand that she would make more dough with stripping. However, Diana soon comes to realize that things at the club are often not as they appear at first glance, and she consequently plunges herself into the criminal underbelly of the city. Most of the story unfolds in the club, hotels, and in suburban parts of a city. However, you must wonder where the movie was filmed. In that case, let us escort you to the locations.

The Players Club Filming Locations

‘The Players Club’ was filmed in its entirety in the US, especially in and around California. Principal photography commenced on March 1997, coming under wrap by April 28, 1997. Due to a number of reasons, California has become a central hub among the global moviemaking industries. Due to its ideal location near the seas, California experiences bright, temperate weather ideal for filming. The terrains include mountains, shrubby jungles, and urban jungles, topped off with a dramatic coastline. But mostly, the iconic filmmaking hub of Hollywood and its involvement in the history of cinema has made California a pivotal place on the global movie production map. The 30-mile zone features state-of-the-art studios, and there are able technicians ready to handle any degree of production. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed.

Los Angeles, California

Almost all of the movie was filmed in Los Angeles, a vast coastal metropolis in the Los Angeles County of California. The cast and crew roamed all around the City of Angels, capturing multiple shots in neighborhoods across the city. Filming went underway in a residential property located at 2285 West 20st Street, in the neighborhood of Jefferson Park in Los Angeles. The location was seemingly used to film the scenes of Diana’s house.

Diana also takes classes from a university in the movie. The university sequences were filmed at Royce Hall, a historic building on the campus of the University of California. Situated at 10745 Dickson Court, the auditorium showcases Romanesque Revival architecture. From studio tours to vibrant nightlife, Los Angeles offers a slew of activities for the curious tourist. You can venture out of the city towards Malibu and Santa Monica, to get some suntan.

