Where Was The Tutor Filmed?

Directed by Jordan Ross, ‘The Tutor’ is a psychological thriller movie that centers upon Ethan, an in-demand professional tutor who bags a lucrative assignment of tutoring a billionaire’s son named Jackson at their secluded waterfront mansion. As soon as Ethan begins instructing Jackson, the former realizes that his student is highly obsessed with his personal life, knowing details that only Ethan knows about him and his family. Jackson’s constant invasion into Ethan’s life threatens to bring out his dark secrets to the people closest to him as well as the authorities.

It is up to Ethan to prove his innocence by unearthing Jackson’s serious accusations. The mystery film unfolds in Jackson’s New York mansion and its surrounding areas as he stalks Ethan around the town to keep up with his personal life and use the details against him. So, the interesting and ever so changing locations in the backdrop tend to make one curious about the movie’s filming sites. If you find yourself in the same boat, you might be interested in what we have to share!

The Tutor Filming Locations

‘The Tutor’ was filmed in Alabama, specifically in Jefferson County. According to reports, the principal photography for the Jordan Ross directorial commenced in late March 2022 and wrapped up in early May of the same year. Although the story is set in New York City, the production team chose to shoot a majority of the film in Alabama, owing to its vast and versatile landscape. Now, let’s not waste any time and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that appear in the mystery thriller movie!

Jefferson County, Alabama

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘The Tutor’ were lensed across Jefferson County, which is situated in the central portion of the state of Alabama. The seat of Jefferson County, that is, Birmingham, served as the primary production location for the suspense movie. Dubbed Pittsburgh of the South, the city served as a perfect stand-in for New York City. In particular, various important scenes were taped near the Lyric Theater at 1800 3rd Avenue North in Birmingham.

The city of Bessemer also features in several sequences of the Noah Schnapp starter, with the filming unit mainly setting up camp in and around the Judson-Moody House ca.1887 AKA Moody Mansion at 2131 Clarendon Avenue. Moreover, according to reports, the production team utilized the premise of two different residential properties in the city of Mountain Brook, one of Dr. Mark Clark and the other of Sara McDonald. They even traveled outside of the county for a while, as some prominent portions were also recorded on Lake Martin, which is the third-largest lake in the state.

In a March 2023 interview with Mama’s Geeky, director Jordan Ross was asked how he used the set to take the thriller elements of the film to the next level. He explained, “The sets had to feel grand – since Ethan is entering a world of opulence and wealth – and we filmed in primarily practical locations. So being diligent about selecting houses to represent this world properly was important. Once at these homes, we leaned into what was readily available to enhance the world; i.e., finding a garage that contained 50+ vintage motorcycles is just one example.”

Victoria Justice, who portrays Annie in the film, praised the county as well as the local film crew she spent time with, during a Zoom conversation with UPI in May 2023. She also mentioned the enjoyable food scene of the place, “And Birmingham has, surprisingly, a really great food scene. There were all of these amazing restaurants, so, in our downtime, I was just eating a lot of food and going to restaurants. It was great.”

