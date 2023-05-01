Where Was The Yellow Birds Filmed?

‘The Yellow Birds‘ chronicles the story of two young soldiers, Bartle and Murph, who face the horrors of the Iraq war. Sergeant Sterling, who’s old and troubled, commands their unit as the two struggle to keep up with his demands. Before Bartle leaves, he makes a promise to Murph’s mother, which haunts him throughout his service in Iraq. The 2017 war drama movie is helmed by Alexandre Moors and based on an eponymous novel by Kevin Powers. If you’re curious to know how the filmmakers nailed the gruesome yet accurate war backdrop and recreated the experience effortlessly, we’ve got you covered.

The Yellow Birds Filming Locations

‘The Yellow Birds’ was filmed in Georgia, California, and Morocco, specifically in Atlanta, East Point, Santa Clarita, and Marrakech. All these locations have unique landscapes and film-friendly environments, where the governments are quite supportive of artistic ventures. The principal photography for the Tye Sheridan starrer occurred between October 2015 to January 29, 2016. Now, let’s take a closer look at the specific places that appear in the war movie!

Atlanta, Georgia

The crew also lensed some segments in Atlanta, which is known for its thriving business community. The capital city houses multiple museums and cultural institutions, including the High Museum of Art, the Atlanta History Center, and the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum. Moreover, it has become a hub for the entertainment industry, with many of the prominent studios and production companies setting up operations here. In Atlanta, they precisely recorded at the McDaniel Food Mart, a store that is situated at 409 University Avenues Southwest. ‘On a Wing and a Prayer‘ and ‘Prisoners‘ are two movies with similar themes that were taped in Atlanta.

East Point, Georgia

The production team taped some scenes in the historic city of East Point, with many buildings that date back to the 1800s. The city incorporates several parks and green areas, with ample space for its residents to move around and play outdoor sports. It is close to Atlanta, which is another reason for the city being selected as a filming site because it’s convenient for the crew to carry around the equipment through its developed transportation system.

East Point is the ideal spot for period dramas that require a distinct backdrop and an old-style appeal. A few scenes of Bartle’s house were shot here at 2391 Lumpkin Street, a residential area with beautiful homes. Two other drama movies filmed in East Point are ‘Hidden Figures‘ and ‘Just Mercy.‘

Santa Clarita, California

Santa Clarita was also one of the filming locations, and it lies in the northwestern part of Los Angeles County and is known for all its outdoor recreational opportunities. Most projects are recorded here due to its close proximity to Los Angeles and its ability to stand in for a plethora of backdrops due to all the mountains, hills, canyons, and deserts.

Santa Clarita is used to depict the American Old West, the Middle East, and even other planets in science fiction films. The Halfway House Cafe that appears in the movie is stationed here at 15564 Sierra Highway. They also captured some portions at a studio known as Blue Cloud Movie Ranch, which stands proud at 200019 Blue Cloud Road. Santa Clarita also served as a backdrop in ‘Babylon‘ and ‘House.’

Marrakech, Morocco

The moviemakers filmed major parts of the cinematic piece in the beautiful city of Marrakech, which lies near the foothills of the Atlas Mountains. Medina, a walled ancient city, is one of its famous landmarks, along with Bahia Palace, which was once home to a wealthy Moroccan nobleman. Marrakech is preferred as a shooting site due to its cultural and historical significance, which even expands to film production, making it easier to work with well-established technicians in the industry. Other drama projects that were recorded here include ‘The Night Manager’ and ‘Inventing Anna.’

