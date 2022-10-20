Where Was Triangle of Sadness Filmed?

Written and directed by Ruben Östlund, ‘Triangle of Sadness’ is a black comedy movie that centers upon a famous model couple — Carl and Yaya — who are almost always arguing about money and gender roles in their relationship as Yaya is much more successful out of the two. Amidst this constant bickering, they get invited to board a luxurious cruise along with many other rich passengers, including an elderly couple, a Russian oligarch and his wife, a lonely millionaire, and a German guest.

All is going smoothly until a storm brews up outside and makes the superyacht susceptible to sinking during dinnertime, making many passengers seasick. The ship sinks eventually, and Carl and Yaya find themselves on a deserted island with a bunch of millionaires and a cleaner from the ship. Since the housekeeper is the only one who has decent fishing skills, the hierarchy gets flipped upside down just like the sunken ship. While the satirical narrative keeps things interesting for the viewers, the use of different scenarios throughout the movie makes one wonder where ‘Triangle of Sadness’ was shot. Well, if you are paddling the same boat of curiosity, we have got you covered!

Triangle of Sadness Filming Locations

‘Triangle of Sadness’ was filmed in Sweden and Greece, specifically in Trollhättan, Evvia, and Katakolo. The principal photography commenced in February 2020 but in March 2020, the production was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic with about 37% of the shooting done. After a couple of months of delay, production resumed in late June 2020 and got halted on July 3, 2020. Then, in September 2020, the filming unit got back to work and finally, wrapped up the shooting in November of the same year. In total, it took them around 73 shoot days to conclude the production process. Now, let’s take a look at all the specific sites that appear in the comedy film!

Trollhättan, Sweden

As per reports, the production team of ‘Triangle of Sadness’ began the production of the movie in Trollhättan, the 23rd largest city in Sweden and the seat of Trollhättan Municipality in Västra Götaland County. In particular, the cast and crew members utilized the facilities of the studios of Film i Väst, a film company in Trollhättan, and constructed the interiors of the yacht shown in the movie. Established in 1992, the company has co-produced more than a thousand Swedish and international productions.

Evvia, Greece

After wrapping up the portions they meant to shoot in Sweden, the filming unit then traveled to Evvia aka Euboia, the second-largest Greek island, in terms of area and population. A majority of the scenes were taped in and around Hiliadou Beach in North Evvia, while a few portions were recorded in the coastal town of Kymi.

Katakolo, Greece

Additional portions for ‘Triangle of Sadness’ were lensed in Katakolo, a seaside town in Pyrgos in western Elis. Located on a headlong overlooking the Ionian Sea, the port of Katakolo is quite a popular stop for cruise ships, making it a suitable production location for the dark comedy film.

The production team shot many scenes in the open waters, including the Adriatic Sea and the Ionian Sea, on board the iconic yacht, Christina O, which is a private motor yacht formerly owned by Aristotle Onassis and Jackie Kennedy. It consists of a master suite, eighteen passenger staterooms, and a number of indoor and outdoor living areas (which were used for filming many scenes). As of 2018, she was the 45th largest yacht in the world.

