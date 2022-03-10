Where Was Upload Season 2 Filmed?

Created by Greg Daniels, ‘Upload‘ is a science fiction comedy-drama television series that stars Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Allegra Edwards, and Zainab Johnson. Set in the near future, when transferring ones’ consciousness into a virtual afterlife is a possibility, the show follows Nathan, a computer programmer who dies prematurely. When he wakes up in the virtual worlds’ expensive Lake View region, Nathan’s life is only complicated by his still-living girlfriend, Ingrid. However, he does find some solace in his bond with Nora.

The hilarious but sometimes heartwarming story of a programmer in the virtual afterlife is filmed in several picturesque outdoor locations with indoor shots typically cementing the idea of a futuristic afterlife. In case you are also intrigued by them, like countless other fans of the show, and wish to learn more about the production, then allow us to be your guide!

Upload Season 2 Filming Locations

‘Upload’ season 2 was filmed entirely in British Columbia. The production for the installment commenced on January 25, 2021, and was later wrapped up on April 1, 2021, after more than two months of shooting. Curious to learn the specific details of the production? Here’s everything you need to know.

Vancouver, British Columbia

The principal photography of the second installment of the science fiction comedy-drama television series took place entirely in Vancouver. The cast arrived in the picturesque city sometime in January 2021 and, following the COVID-19 safety norms of the town, had to quarantine for 14 days. Once the mandated time was over, they were tested before being allowed to join the rest of the ‘Upload’ team on the set.

The cast and crew were spotted filming in Chinatown from March 29 to 31st. Most of the scenes were shot at Gore Avenue, 200 East Georgia Street, and 212 East Georgia Street. The filming typically started around 7 a.m in the morning and lasted until 12 a.m. The Vancouver neighborhood is famous for its mouthwatering cuisine. Chinatown is well-known for its dim sum restaurants, exotic vegetables, seafood, and traditional Asian bakeries.

On March 28, 2021, the filming for the second season was also done at 1075 West Georgia Street. As mentioned earlier, the COVID-19 protocols were in place and followed strictly during the entire filming. Masks, face shields, and social distancing were the norm. Luckily, the production went smoothly, and the team wrapped up the shooting on April 1, 2021. It is noteworthy that CGI was extensively used to give the audience a feel of a futuristic world to make the show captivating.

