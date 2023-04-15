Where Was Waco: The Aftermath Filmed?

Showtime’s ‘Waco: The Aftermath’ is a limited five-part series that features the aftermath of the 1993 standoff between the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and Branch Davidians in Waco, Texas. It is a sequel to the original 2018 miniseries titled ‘Waco’ and portrays how these events shape Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols’ perspectives, along with the transformation of the American militia movement.

The crime drama show developed by John and Drew Dowdle is adapted from David Thibodeau & Leon Whiteson’s memoir, ‘A Place Called Waco: A Survivor’s Story.’ With such effortlessness, the creators have brought the issue to light and utilized current locations to fit the early 90s aesthetic. For those curious about the entire filming process of ‘Waco: The Aftermath,’ we’ve got you covered.

Waco: The Aftermath Filming Locations

‘Waco: The Aftermath’ was entirely filmed in New Mexico and Washington, D.C., specifically in Santa Fe County and Albuquerque. The principal photography of the series took place over four months between March to June 2022. New Mexico offers excellent tax incentives, and film-friendly policies, with government support, which houses many iconic landmarks and serves as a perfect backdrop to a series that features politics and drama. Now, let’s briefly look at the particular locations that appear in the political show!

Santa Fe County, New Mexico

Since ‘Waco’ was shot in Santa Fe County, the production tea supposedly returned to the northern county to lens the sequel series in the exact location. They reportedly set up camp in Stanley, a small unincorporated community with Hispanic families and their culture at its forefront. The scenic natural landscapes and welcoming environment make Stanley one of the most underrated yet unique filming sites. Santa Fe County is known for its rich history, vibrant culture, old cities, unique architecture, art galleries, and museums. The TV series ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ and the movie ‘Shot Caller’ were also taped in Santa Fe County.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Pivotal portions of ‘Waco: The Aftermath’ were recorded in Albuquerque, New Mexico’s most populous and largest city. The cast and crew reportedly traveled across the city to lens scenes against suitable backdrops. Given its diverse backgrounds that range from urban settings to desert landscapes and vintage buildings, Albuquerque is an ideal site for shooting various film and TV projects. A few notable places of interest in the city are Sandia Peak Tramway, Petroglyph National Monument, Rio Grande Botanic Garden, and Isleta Resort and Casino. The hit TV shows ‘Breaking Bad‘ and ‘Better Call Saul.’ were also filmed in Albuquerque.

Washington, D.C.

Some exterior sequences of the show were taped in Washington, D.C., the US capital city and a federal district. The United States Capitol, the home legislative branch of the government, features in several scenes in the show. The Capitol building is a striking symbol of American democracy; it stands proud on the U.S. Capitol Grounds in Washington. Many TV shows and movies are filmed in Washington, D.C., due to its recognizable landmarks and monuments and the city’s proximity to other cities.

