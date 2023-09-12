Where Was Woody Woodpecker Filmed?

Based on the eponymous cartoon character created by Walter Lantz, ‘Woody Woodpecker‘ is a 2017 live-action/computer-animated slapstick comedy movie that revolves around the hyperactive red-headed titular bird and an established lawyer from the city. In an attempt to protect his forest, Woody gets into a turf war with the latter as the lawyer is determined to tear down his home and build an investment house in replacement.

Co-written and directed by Alex Zamm, it is alternately titled ‘Woody Woodpecker: The Movie’ and features Timothy Omundson, Graham Verchere, Jordana Largy, and Thaila Ayala, while Eric Bauza lends his voice to the character of Woody Woodpecker. Since the film involves a multitude of locations, including the city as well as the forest where Woody resides, the audience is likely to wonder where ‘Woody Woodpecker’ was shot. If you are one such curious soul, allow us to provide you with all the necessary information about the same!

Woody Woodpecker Filming Locations

‘Woody Woodpecker’ was filmed in British Columbia and Washington, especially in Vancouver, Squamish, and Seattle. Production on the comedy film reportedly got underway in June 2016 and wrapped up after a month or so, in late July of the same year. Interestingly, Brazil was the main target audience for the film despite being shot in Canada and the USA. So, let’s follow Woody across his forest and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that feature in the Alex Zamm directorial!

Vancouver, British Columbia

The shooting for several important scenes of ‘Woody Woodpecker’ was carried out in Vancouver, a major city in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland region. Considered one of the most ethnically and linguistically diverse cities in the country, Vancouver usually makes for a suitable production location for different kinds of film projects. The Hollywood North served as a prominent filming site for ‘Woody Woodpecker’ as the filming unit set up camp in different parts of the city. Thus, you are likely to spot a few local attractions in the backdrop of some scenes, including Stanley Park, the Harbour Centre, the Vancouver Art Gallery, the Lions Gate Bridge, and Canada Place.

Squamish, British Columbia

For taping a major chunk of ‘Woody Woodpecker,’ the production team traveled to the community and district municipality of Squamish. Most of the forest scenes involving the titular character were recorded on location across the municipality. Moreover, the cast and crew members were spotted in different parts of Squamish, including in front of Scotiabank at 38049 Cleveland Avenue, in and around Sunflower Bakery Café at 38086 Cleveland Avenue, and Chef Big D’s Restaurant at 38042 Cleveland Avenue. Apart from ‘Woody Woodpecker,’ Squamish has hosted the production of various movies and TV shows over the years, such as ‘Freddy Got Fingered,’ ‘Agent Cody Banks,’ ‘The Big Year,’ ‘Kraken: Tentacles of the Deep,’ and ‘Behemoth.’

Seattle, Washington

Additional portions of ‘Woody Woodpecker’ were also lensed in the seaport city of Seattle, which is the seat of Washington’s King County. The filming unit taped a few skyline shots of the city, which might have included some skyscrapers and landmarks. You might be able to notice the iconic Space Needle, the gigantic Seattle Great Wheel, the Amazon Spheres, the Seattle Art Museum, and the Museum of History and Industry.

