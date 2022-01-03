Where was Zone 414 Filmed?

‘Zone 414’ follows retired detective David Carmichael, who is hired by an eccentric businessman with a missing daughter. Set in a twisted world where humans use state-of-the-art humanoid androids to live out their darkest fantasies, the film’s protagonist and his companion, an android plagued by nightmares and fear, gradually unravel the case of the missing girl.

The film’s backdrop is a seedy, industrial land that highlights the grim state of affairs and gives the film much of its distinctly noir look. We also get glimpses of a dark, futuristic city encompassing the titular compound (also known as “Robot City”). Are you wondering where ‘Zone 414’ was filmed? We’ve got all the details!

Zone 414 Filming Locations

‘Zone 414’ was shot entirely in Northern Ireland using both on-location and studio filming. The film was initially set to be shot in Belgrade, Serbia, but production was then diverted to Northern Ireland for financial reasons. Incidentally, all of the film’s post-production work was carried out in Dublin, Ireland. Principal photography reportedly began around the beginning of January 2020 and wrapped up by the end of the month. Now let’s take a look at the specific filming locations used to bring the dark sci-fi movie to life.

Belfast, Northern Ireland

The film was shot predominantly in the city of Belfast in Northern Ireland, most notably at the iconic Titanic Studios. Situated on Queens Road in the Titanic Quarter, Titanic Studios is well known for hosting the production of ‘Game of Thrones‘ for multiple seasons and likely provided ‘Zone 414’ with a lot of its stylized backdrop.

On-location filming was also reportedly undertaken in Belfast at the Portview Trade Centre on 310 Newtownards Road and in the Tomb Street Car Park on 18-36 Tomb Street. The Lagan Weir, which crosses the River Lagan, was also used for filming, as was the Titanic Hotel which is located on Queens Road in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast.

Some outdoor lensing also seemingly occurred on McCaughey Road and May Street. Lastly, the production team shot a few scenes at the East Belfast Yacht Club, situated at 4 Sydenham By-Pass.

Other Locations in Northern Ireland

The KBL Mill, located in the nearby town of Ballyclare in County Antrim, was also reportedly used for filming. The majestic Glenarm Castle — ancestral home of the Earl of Antrim, and situated on 2 Castle Lane in the village of Glenarm, also hosted the production crew. Scenes featuring Marlon Veidt’s opulent home were likely shot at Glenarm Castle. Filming was also seemingly carried out around the historic Londonderry Arms Hotel on 20 Harbour Road in the town of Ballymena in County Antrim.

