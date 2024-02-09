Where to Watch American Fiction Online? All VOD Options Explored

Adapted from the 2001 novel titled ‘Erasure’ by Percival Everett, ‘American Fiction’ is a satirical drama movie written and helmed by Cord Jefferson. It revolves around a novelist-professor who writes a satirical book, not expecting that it would garner critical praise as well as high sales. Led by the compelling performance from Jeffrey Wright, the film also features other talented actors in supporting roles, including Tracee Ellis Ross, Issa Rae, Sterling K. Brown, John Ortiz, and Erika Alexander. Not only did it win many awards at several Film Festivals, but it also received five nominations at the 2024 Academy Awards. Having garnered so much praise and critical acclaim, the comedy-drama film is bound to spark an interest in many of you.

What is American Fiction About?

In ‘American Fiction,’ Jeffrey Wright portrays Thelonious “Monk” Ellison, a smart writer-professor residing in Los Angeles. Frustrated with the establishment gaining profits from offensive and tired “Black” entertainment, he decides to author a satirical “Black” book under the guise of a pen name. Upon publishing his work, he finds himself in the middle of the madness he loathed. In case you wish to find out how he deals with fame, you will have to watch the movie yourself; and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is American Fiction on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers might be a bit disappointed to find out that ‘American Fiction’ is not a part of the streaming giant’s content library. However, it more than makes up for it by giving you access to similar drama movies, including ‘The Best of Enemies‘ and ‘All Day and a Night.’

Is American Fiction on HBO Max?

HBO Max doesn’t house ‘American Fiction’ in its extensive content catalog. Nevertheless, you can still appease your hunger for similar films by turning to other alternatives on the platform. You are likely to enjoy watching ‘Blazing Saddles‘ and ‘Empire of Light.’

Is American Fiction on Hulu?

We hate to break it to you that ‘American Fiction’ is not included in Hulu’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows. But you shouldn’t let it stop you from checking out other films of the same kind that the streamer houses, like ‘The Outside Story.’

Is American Fiction on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘American Fiction’ is not available for streaming in Amazon Prime’s regular offering, it is available for purchase on the streaming giant. In order to get more information about the same, you can head over here! Meanwhile, regular subscribers can still put their subscription to good use by tuning into other alternatives on the streamer, such as ‘The Hospital‘ and ‘Seberg.’

Where to Watch American Fiction Online?

‘American Fiction’ has been released in theaters as well as on some VOD platforms, including Vudu, AMC On Demand, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and YouTube. But if you wish to get a more immersive viewing experience on the big screen, you are more than welcome to check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

