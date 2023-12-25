Where to Watch Breakwater Online? VOD Options Explored

The James Rowe directorial, ‘Breakwater,’ is a thriller movie that revolves around a young ex-convict who tracks down a fellow inmate’s daughter and brings her haunting past right to her doorstep. Now it is upon him to save her from the situation that he put her in. Given the brilliant performances from Dermot Mulroney, Darren Mann, Mena Suvari, Alyssa Goss, Sonja Sohn, and Celia Rose Gooding, and the twists and turns throughout the story, the crime film impressed the critics upon its premiere, making many of you eager to learn more about it.

What is Breakwater About?

The plot follows Dovey, a young convict who gets released on parole from prison. However, he breaks his parole to do a huge favor for his fellow inmate and mentor, Ray Childress. In search of Ray’s estranged daughter, Dovey crosses state lines only to realize that her past is far more dangerous than prison and Ray might not be the person he thought he was. To find out more about the film, you will have to watch it yourself; and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Breakwater on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t include ‘Breakwater’ in its extensive content catalog. Given the myriad of movies and TV shows available on the streaming giant, you can still appease your desire to watch something similar by turning to, ‘The Unforgivable‘ and ‘The Stranger.’

Is Breakwater on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, ‘Breakwater’ is not a part of HBO Max’s massive content library. However, you can watch other thrillers on the streamer, such as ‘The Little Things.’

Is Breakwater on Hulu?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Breakwater’ is unavailable for streaming on Hulu. But you can still make the most of your subscription by tuning into similar movies on the platform, including ‘Prisoner’s Daughter.’

Is Breakwater on Amazon Prime?

Although Amazon Prime Video doesn’t contain ‘Breakwater’ on its regular offering, you can buy or rent the James Rowe directorial on the streaming giant. To get more information about the same, you can head over here! However, you can also use your regular subscription to turn to some excellent alternatives that the platform houses, such as ‘Last Rampage.’

Where to Watch Breakwater Online?

‘Breakwater’ has been released exclusively in theaters and on some VOD platforms, such as Spectrum on Demand, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and YouTube. However, if you wish to get an immersive viewing experience on the big screen, you are more than welcome to check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

