Where to Watch Tyler Perry Documentary Maxine’s Baby Online?

The multitalented filmmaker, actor, writer, and media titan, Tyler Perry, moves to the other side of the camera to let the world know about how he turned his struggles into a promising career in the Hollywood industry. The documentary film, ‘Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story,’ works as an intimate portrayal of his not-so-easy journey to the top of an industry that wasn’t accepting of him earlier. Helmed by Gelila Bekele and Armani Ortiz, the movie is bound to excite many fans of Perry who would want to learn more about it.

What is Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story About?

In ‘Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story,’ the spotlight is on Tyler Perry as he acknowledges and pays tribute to her mother’s love, which helped him persevere and make his dreams come true. The untold and vulnerable story of the studio head lets us into his personal life, as he handles becoming a father and media mogul at the same time. The major takeaway from the documentary is to know where you came from and where you want to reach by the end. To get more intricate details about Perry’s life, you must watch it yourself; and here are all the ways you can do so!

'Maxine's Baby: The Tyler Perry Story' has been exclusively released on Amazon Prime Video.

