Where to Stream Saltburn Online? Amazon Prime and Other Options

Written and helmed by Emerald Fennell, ‘Saltburn’ is a psychological thriller movie that revolves around an Oxford University student who gets invited to the wealthy estate of a charming classmate for the summer. Consisting of impressive onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, and Alison Oliver, the comedy-drama film received mostly favorable reviews from critics, upon its premiere. Given the critical acclaim, many of you might be inclined towards wanting to learn more about the movie!

What is Saltburn About?

The plot centers upon an Oxford University student named Oliver Quick who struggles to fit in, due to his lack of experience when it come to the upper-class mannerism. However, when he crosses paths with the handsome and rich classmate Felix Catton, the latter empathizes with him and invites him to his sprawling luxurious estate for the summer. By taking Felix up on his offer, Oliver arrives at his abode and gets his life turned upside down, leading to an unforgettable summer. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the drama movie yourself!

Is Saltburn on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t host ‘Saltburn’ on its expansive platform. However, due to the streaming giant’s collection of countless movies and TV shows, you have the option to turn to something similar, like ‘The Killing of a Sacred Deer‘ and ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things.’

Is Saltburn on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be a bit disappointed as ‘Saltburn’ is not a part of the platform’s library. Alternatively, you can tune into some excellent alternatives using your subscription, such as ‘Parasite.’

Is Saltburn on Hulu?

No, ‘Saltburn’ is not included in Hulu’s extensive catalog. However, instead of getting disappointed, you can check out other alternatives that the streamer consists of. We recommend you watch ‘The Menu‘ and ‘Stoker.’

Is Saltburn on Amazon Prime?

We have great news for Amazon Prime Video subscribers as ‘Saltburn’ is available for streaming on the platform. You can make the most of your subscription and catch the suspenseful drama here!

Where to Watch Saltburn Online?

Apart from Amazon Prime Video, ‘Saltburn’ has also been released in theaters. So, if you wish to watch the drama unfold on the big screen, you are more than welcome to check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

Read More: Where Was Saltburn Filmed? Exploring All the Shooting Locations