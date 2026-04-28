Where is Widow’s Bay Filmed?

From the mind of Katie Dippold, Apple TV’s ‘Widow’s Bay’ is a horror comedy series that centers on Mayor Tom Loftis of the titular island town in New England. Determined to boost tourism in the struggling, underdeveloped community in order to secure a better future for his teenage son, Tom takes all the necessary measures to turn it into a tourist hotspot. Meanwhile, the superstitious locals try to warn him about the cursed nature of the island, but he refuses to believe them.

Ignoring their warnings, he succeeds in his mission as tourists begin to arrive in Widow’s Bay. Not long after, he notices strange events happening around, leading him to believe that the superstitions about the island being cursed were true after all. The suspenseful tale unfolds on the fictional, quaint island town, Widow’s Bay, which serves as an additional character with some dark secrets lurking beneath its otherwise peaceful facade.

Widow’s Bay Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Widow’s Bay’ is conducted in Massachusetts, particularly in Worcester County, Essex County, and Middlesex County. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the comedy show got underway in May 2025 and went on for about three months before wrapping up in August of the same year.

Worcester County, Massachusetts

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Widow’s Bay’ were reportedly lensed across Worcester County, including its historical seat — Worcester. In May 2025, the cast and crew members took over Vincent’s Bar at 49 Suffolk Street in the city of Worcester and turned it into a film set. They also seemingly shot exterior scenes in the streets outside the bar. The filming unit also set up camp in the towns of Berlin and Harvard, both of which doubled as the fictional island. They were also spotted shooting a few portions in the census-designated place of Devens, located between Middlesex and Worcester counties. The county also features in multiple other movies and TV shows, including ‘The Holdovers,’ ‘Free Guy,’ ‘The Game Plan,’ ‘The Maiden Heist,’ ‘Cannibal Girl,’ and ‘Mustache Brigade.’

Essex County, Massachusetts

Essex County also served as a prominent production location for the Matthew Rhys starrer. The production team set up camp in the coastal town of Essex, where they transformed the Vita Bella Restaurant into a film set. Situated in East Hanningfield village in the Chelmsford district, the award-winning Italian restaurant offers a fine-dining experience, exceptional service, and great food. In June 2025, the filming unit was also spotted taping various key portions in and around Good Harbor Beach in the city of Gloucester. As per reports, Bearskin Neck, known for its shops and art galleries, on the coastline of Cape Ann in Rockport, also hosted the production of ‘Widow’s Bay.’ Moreover, the locales of the town of Danvers feature in the backdrop of several outdoor scenes.

Middlesex County, Connecticut

For the purpose of shooting, the cast and crew members also traveled to Middlesex County, where they took over the streets and neighborhoods of numerous towns. For instance, during the shooting process, they lensed important sequences in Groton, Shirley, and Sudbury. In addition, the town of Wayland also served as a key filming destination for ‘Widow’s Bay.’

Read More: Where Was Netflix’s Unchosen Filmed?