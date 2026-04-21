Where Was Netflix’s Unchosen Filmed?

From the mind of Julie Gearey, Netflix’s ‘Unchosen’ is a British psychological thriller drama series that stars Molly Windsor and Asa Butterfield as Rosie and Adam, a married couple who lead a peaceful life in a conservative Christian community, alongside their daughter. Rosie’s life and desires unravel when she crosses paths with an escaped prisoner named Sam, who makes her realize the cultish nature of the community she belongs to. The devoted wife and mother now finds herself in a passionate extramarital affair with the mysterious prisoner.

With Rosie and Adam’s marriage suffering the consequences of the affair, Sam serves as the saving grace for her and promises her freedom. However, given Sam’s criminal past, Rosie must decide whether the true danger lies in a future with him or with the Christian cult. The drama primarily unfolds in the English countryside, where Rosie and Adam are a part of the Christian community called Fellowship of the Divine, disconnected from the outside world. The isolated setting reflects the vulnerability and loneliness of Rosie, who turns to Sam for her sexual awakening.

Unchosen Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Unchosen’ took place entirely in England, especially in London and Surrey. As per reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the Asa Butterfield starrer got underway in August 2024 under the working title ‘Out of the Dust’ and wrapped up after about four months in December of the same year. Fra Fee, who plays the role of Sam, shared a few words about his experience on the set, stating, “And that is a WRAP 🎬 ..! Have had an absolutely awesome time working on OUT OF THE DUST with the most beautiful of people!”

London, England

A significant chunk of ‘Unchosen’ was reportedly lensed in and around the capital of the United Kingdom and England — London. The production team seemingly set up camp in the nearby countryside areas, which doubled as the secluded Christian community at the heart of the narrative. From what we can tell, some of the exterior scenes were also shot in different streets and neighborhoods of the bustling capital. Thus, you might spot a few popular landmarks and buildings in the backdrop, including Big Ben, the Tower Bridge, the Tower of London, the London Eye, the Palace of Westminster, Piccadilly Circus, and more.

Surrey, England

To fill the visual canvas of ‘Unchosen,’ the cast and crew members also utilized the locales and amenities of the ceremonial county of Surrey. The lush green areas in the area seemingly feature in various establishing and exterior shots. For taping various indoor sequences involving the Fellowship of the Divine and Rosie’s home, the production team took over a few sound stages at Shepperton Studios on Studios Road near the village of Shepperton.

Home to a total of 31 sound stages, the film studio also offers two large backlots, 20 cutting rooms, nine mixing theaters, meeting rooms, a canteen, a hardware store, and more. It also houses various on-lot locations, such as Littleton Gardens, Boardrooms, River Ash, the Orangery, and Littleton House. Other movies and TV shows filmed in Shepperton Studios include ‘The Woman in Cabin 10,’ ‘Blade Runner,’ ‘Sense and Sensibility,’ ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral,’ ‘Atonement,’ ‘The Girlfriend,’ ‘The Sandman,’ and ‘Cranford.’

Read More: Where is The Faithful: Women of the Bible Filmed?