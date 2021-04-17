’90 Day Fiancé’ captures the unique stories of American citizens who are engaged to a partner from overseas. How does one navigate relationship waters with a fiancé from abroad? And is it that difficult to find common ground in just 90 days when your culture and lifestyle are vastly different? These are some of the questions the show tries to answer by showing the viewer how the foreign partner settles down in the US after coming over on a K-1 Visa. The eighth season saw its fair share of excitement, drama, and love. Naturally, fans are eager to know which couples are still together. Well, we come bearing answers!

Stephanie Davison and Ryan Carr

Stephanie and Ryan met at a beach party in Ryan’s native country of Belize. The couple thought they had instant chemistry and felt a connection which made Stephanie fall in love with Ryan, who was 25 years younger than her. The couple had a whirlwind romance, but it soon died down. The biggest issue was Stephanie being unfaithful in their relationship and sleeping with Ryan’s cousin Harris after she found Ryan talking to three women. When she confessed about her misdeed, Ryan forgave her, but the insecurities lingered, which led the couple to have a very public split.

Presently, Ryan has no presence on social media, and his current whereabouts are unknown. On the other hand, Stephanie dated Harris and even considered bringing him back to the US on a K-1 visa. Though the couple ultimately broke up, and sources say that Stephanie has moved on to date a man named Quincy Carver at present.

Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi

Rebecca Parrott and her Tunisian fiancé, Zied Hakimi, met and started dating online before meeting in real life in Tunisia. They fell in love even though Zied was going to be Rebecca’s 4th husband and had a 22-year age gap with her. Apart from ’90 Days Fiancé,’ Rebecca and Zied also appeared on the spin-off series ‘Before The 90 Days’, where viewers saw the couple iron out several issues stemming from the differences in their lifestyle. There was also the underlying issue of Rebecca being married to her third husband, which made Zaid feel insecure.

Still, the couple managed to navigate the rough waters and ended up getting engaged. Once Zied was in the United States, many old issues came back to haunt the couple, and their relationship seemed shaky for some time. On top of that, Zied wanted to get married before the holy month of Ramadan, which put Rebecca in a fix. Fans of this couple can be relieved as InTouch confirmed that Rebecca and Zied exchanged their marriage vows on April 19, 2020, at a luxurious spa resort.

Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan

Tarik and his Filipino fiancée Hazel got engaged when Hazel accepted Tarik’s unusual proposal through a rap song. With both coming from previous marriages and having a child each, it was difficult for the couple to adjust initially. When Hazel came over to the US, she had to make the heartbreaking decision of leaving her child behind. Though, Tarik immediately made her feel at home.

Hazel also mentioned to Tarik that she was looking to explore her bisexuality, and she wanted to find a girlfriend after their marriage. Throughout the season, viewers felt a deep sense of understanding and compatibility between the couple. Despite the tumultuous love triangle between Tarik, Hazel, and their mutual ex-girlfriend Minty, (whom the couple dated before appearing on the show), Tarik and Hazel did end up together and are enjoying a wonderful married life.

Natalie Mordovtseva and Mike Youngquist

The couple with the most twists and turns in this season, Natalie and Mike, first appeared in season 7 of ’90 Days Fiancé’, but due to delays in her K-1 visa, Natalie could not leave Ukraine. Mike then decided to go over and visit his fiancée. Initially, their relationship was smooth sailing but soon hit a snag when the couple found out they could not agree or compromise on anything. They also fought over complex issues like children and religion. Ultimately, the couple had a public separation in season 7, and Mike flew back to the US with his engagement ring.

In season 8, Natalie’s k-1 visa was finally approved. Though apprehensive, she decided to come to Mike’s home country and rekindle their relationship. Sadly, even this time, they were plagued by the same issues, and the relationship seemed to be heading towards disaster. Still, the couple took the help of a therapist and finally decided to get married. There was more drama awaiting viewers as on the day of the marriage, Mike called it quits, and a devastated Natalie decided to leave for Ukraine right away. As fate would have it, the two crossed paths soon after and in contrary to all predictions, tied the knot in a beautiful marriage ceremony on April 15, 2020.

Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina

Brandon and Julia met through video call before deciding to start seeing each other. After getting engaged, the Russian go-go dancer applied for a K-1 visa to visit Brandon in the United States. Once in the states, Julia found out that Brandon lived on a farm which was a far cry from the city life she was accustomed to. Furthermore, she and Brandon ran into several issues stemming from their priorities and her not liking life on the farm.

Moreover, Brandon’s strict parents did not make it easy for Julia to settle into life in the United States. They made her work on the farm and even forbade the couple from sleeping together. For some time, it seemed that the couple would end up separating. Still, sources report that the two have gotten married and were even spotted in a picture ushering in the new year.

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren

Jovi and Yara met through a dating app and soon decided to go on a Europe trip. While on the trip, the couple, who were already in love, got the wonderful news of Yara’s pregnancy. This made Jovi propose marriage to his Ukrainian partner, and the two were blissfully happy for a while. Yet, fate intervened, and Yara suffered a tragic miscarriage while Jovi had to abandon her in Europe and travel for his work. This created a scar in the relationship, though Yara decided to take the chance and travel to the United States on a K-1 visa.

Initially, it seemed that the couple was working out their issues. Yet, when Yara got pregnant for a second time, their tragic past came back to haunt them, and the couple found themselves on loggerheads most of the time. Furthermore, Yara disapproved of Jovi’s lifestyle, which included him sleeping with strippers in the past. Fortunately, we have good news as sources have reported that the couple managed to iron out their issues and had a magical marriage ceremony in Las Vegas. Currently, Yara and Jovi are proud parents to a beautiful baby.

Andrew Kenton and Amira Lollysa

Andrew met Amira online, and the couple soon fell for each other. They met in Las Vegas for the first time, where Andrew proposed marriage to the Frenchwoman. Their relationship has been marred with bad luck as the Covid-19 pandemic forced the United States to shut down all travel from Europe. Thus, Amira was unable to go to the US even with an approved K-1 visa. Andrew then decided that Amira should fly to Mexico, where they can meet and remain in quarantine for 14 days before crossing over to the US. Unfortunately, this plan failed as Amira was deported to France three days after landing in Mexico. On the other hand, Andrew allegedly enjoyed himself in Mexico and showed no concern about his fiancée.

After the first disappointment, the couple decided to meet again, and Andrew asked Amira to fly to the US via Serbia. Amira was apprehensive but finally agreed to meet Andrew. Unfortunately, the couple got into a serious fight on the day before the journey and found out that they could not see eye to eye on a simple issue of when to have children. Viewers also noticed that Amira received allegedly abusive texts from Andrew. These issues made Amira change her mind, and she refused to fly to the US.

Andrew and Amira decided to split up and have blamed each other for the failed relationship. Amira claimed that she got out of a toxic relationship, while Andrew claimed that Amira just got on the show to gain popularity. Currently, the two are leading their lives on their terms. Though InTouch reported that in February 2021, Amira mysteriously said, “Stay tuned to see what happens! I chose to see his good sides more than anything! Love is about acceptance,” which started a rumor that the two might get back together.

