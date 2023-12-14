Whindersson Nunes, Chico Moedas and Vitão: Where Are Luísa Sonza’s Ex-Partners Now?

Netflix’s ‘If I Were Luísa Sonza,’ AKA ‘Se Eu Fosse Luísa Sonza,’ tells viewers the journey undertaken by Luísa Sonza in order to become as successful as she is today. The documentary series also sheds light on her relationship with romantic partners, some of whom played a significant role in her life, especially in the eyes of the public. As such, the world is quite eager to know what Luísa’s former partners, Whindersson Nunes, Chico Moedas, and Vitão, are up to these days.

Whindersson Nunes is Now a Professional Boxer

We are starting off with Whindersson Nunes, the comedian who had been married to Luísa Sonza from February 2018 to April 2020. Presently, the Brazilian celebrity has amassed massive fame on the internet. From music to comedic videos, his content continues to entertain the masses thanks to his skills in the field. As of writing, he has over 44 million YouTube subscribers, while his Instagram account boasts a following of well over 59 million.

In affiliation with Netflix, Nunes has also released several shows, including ‘Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir,’ ‘Whindersson Nunes: Adult,’ and ‘Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!’ Additionally, Nunes has been active in the field of boxing and made his professional debut on October 14, 2023, against YouTuber My Mate Natem, though he lost the match by unanimous decision. The internet celebrity, who will be 29 on January 5, 2023, does not seem to be dating anyone as of writing.

Chico Moedas Has Started a Comedy YouTube Channel

Following his break up with Luísa Sonza, Chico Moedas took a break from social media before returning on November 11, 2023, to apologize for how things had turned out following the speculations of him cheating in September 2023. The internet influencer has continued to work on content creation. He very recently launched a comedy channel called Aqueles Caras alongside Alvinho B Jr, Guilherme Beltrão, Daniel Maciel, Ramon Rocha, and Pedro Augusto. Presently, the group continues to amass followers on various platforms, while Chico himself has nearly 600K followers on Instagram.

Vitão is Active as a Musician

Up next, we have Vitão, whose relationship with Luísa Sonza ended on August 20, 2021. The musician has been active in the industry for over seven years, having started sharing his work on the internet. Presently, he has over 3.3 million Instagram followers who eagerly await each and every project. His YouTube channel is also quite popular, with nearly 2.2 million subscribers. Quite recently, the singer released his song “Beleléu,” which has also impressed many. Apart from singing, Vitão is also active as a songwriter and producer. Additionally, he has appeared in television projects like ‘Vitão, Luísa Sonza: Flores’ and ‘Vitão: Café.’ Having turned 24 on August 18, 2023, the Brazilian star is looking forward to many more successful ventures in the future.

Read More: Luísa Sonza: The Brazilian Singer Broke Up Recently