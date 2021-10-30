Who Are Colin Kaepernick’s Siblings? Where Are They Now?

Netflix’s six-part limited series ‘Colin in Black & White’ dramatizes former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s teenage years, growing through the ranks as a gifted baseball and football player. Created by Colin and Ava DuVernay, the show focuses on Colin’s journey and experiences that led him to become the activist he is today. He was ably supported throughout his career and beyond by his adoptive parents and siblings. So, if you’re curious about where Colin’s brother and sister might be today, here’s what we know!

Who Are Colin Kaepernick’s Siblings?

Colin was adopted in 1987 by Rick and Teresa Kaepernick. At the time, the couple lived in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, with their daughter, Devon, and son, Kyle. Rick and Teresa had by then experienced the death of two sons at birth to congenital heart defects. Kyle was their firstborn, after which they lost Lance and Kent. Devon was their second child, and the couple adopted Colin when Devon was around six years old.

The family then moved to California when Rick got a new job there. Settling in the predominantly white town of Turlock, the show highlights how Colin tried to fit in being a mixed-race child raised by white parents. Both Devon and Kyle had a great relationship with Colin. The two graduated from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo.

After a promising college career, Colin was drafted by the San Fransisco 49ers, a moment of delight and emotion for the entire family. His father Rick said, “I cried when my son (Kyle) graduated from Cal Poly. I cried when my daughter (Devon) graduated from Cal Poly. There were tears of joy. I didn’t get to cry when Colin graduated from college because he was down at LA Tech playing football. So I told him today that I was crying because I owed him one.”

Where Are Colin Kaepernick’s Siblings Now?

Colin’s family remained supportive of him throughout his decision to take a knee during the national anthem as a way to protest police brutality and racial inequality in the county. As for Devon and Kyle’s current whereabouts, it seems that Devon still lives in Turlock, California, and is raising two children. Kyle also appears to be living in California, but beyond that, not much is known about what the siblings do. They have stayed away from the limelight for the most part.

Read More: Where Are Colin Kaepernick’s Parents Now?