Who Is Caroline Brooks’ Ex-Husband? Does She Have Kids?

‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ is an interesting reality show that opens a window into the lives of a group of women who lead high-profile social lives in Dubai. The women consent to having most of their daily lives documented, and we get to see how each person strikes a balance between their professional and personal commitments. Moreover, apart from a healthy helping of drama and romance, ‘RHOD’ has also managed to captivate viewers through its portrayal of the luxurious lives led by the rich and famous.

Although Caroline Brooks appears on season 1 of ‘Real Housewives of Dubai,’ she is originally a United States Native. However, Caroline moved to Dubai after her marriage and has since found fame as a successful real estate director. Besides, she has also made waves in the beauty industry through the Glass House Salon and Spa. Nevertheless, being a new face on reality TV, fans are pretty curious to know more about her personal life. Well, here is what we found out!

Caroline Brooks’ Ex-Husband

Caroline Brooks has always been quite private regarding her personal life. However, the real estate director identifies as an Afro-Latina and is a native of Newton, Massachusetts, which lies just outside the city of Boston. As a young adult, Caroline loved the partying lifestyle, much to the annoyance of her parents. Thus, they sent her off to New York for an internship, hoping it would make her change her ways. Although living in New York City gave Caroline more opportunities to party and shop, her internship made her discover her business acumen. Moreover interestingly, she even met her former husband as they moved around in the same social circles.

Owing to Caroline’s preference for privacy, she has not revealed the name of her previous husband. Besides, the date they first met or even tied the knot is still unclear. Nevertheless, when the real estate director came across her ex, he was already working in Dubai, and it did not take long for the pair to get together. Moreover, after exchanging marriage vows in a beautiful ceremony, Caroline followed her husband to the magnificent city of Dubai.

Initially, their relationship was quite happy, and the couple became proud parents to their son, Adam. Yet, soon trouble reared its ugly head, and the pair decided that it would be best to go their separate ways. Caroline later mentioned that the divorce left her completely broke, and she had to force herself through one year of college to get a real estate license. However, that was the push she needed to unleash her abilities and make it big as an entrepreneur.

Caroline Brooks’ Child

Caroline and her ex-husband welcomed their son, Adam, into this world in 2012. Although his parents are divorced, Adam maintains a solid relationship with his father and is quite close to him. However, his relationship with Caroline is quite special, as the single mother prioritizes Adam over everything else. He often features on the ‘RHOD’ star’s Instagram account, and in April of 2022, Caroline shared an adorable video of Adam’s 10th birthday celebrations. Witnessing such a beautiful mother-child bond fills out hearts, and we wish them all the happiness for the years to come.

