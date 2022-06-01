Who is Caroline Stanbury’s Husband? Does She Have Kids?

Following the ever-popular and widely recognized ‘Real Housewives’ formula, ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ takes the magnificent city of Dubai as its backdrop and revolves around several affluent women who live high-tier social lives. Interestingly, we get a sneak peek into the lives of the rich and famous as they navigate their way through society while managing to strike a balance between their professional and personal commitments. Moreover, like other shows in the same franchise, ‘RHOD’ promises a healthy amount of romance and drama, which adds to the thrill.

Even before appearing on ‘Real Housewives of Dubai,’ socialite Caroline Stanbury was known for starring on ‘Ladies of London’ and hosting the popular podcast ‘Divorced Not Dead.’ While on the show, we get to witness the wonderful relationship she shares with her husband and children, making fans want to know more about Caroline’s personal life. Well, fret not because we come bearing answers!

Caroline Stanbury’s Ex-Husband

Interestingly, Caroline first moved to Dubai because of her ex-husband, Cem Habib’s job. The ex-couple had been married since 2002 and shared an incredible relationship from the looks of it. Cam supported Caroline and encouraged her throughout her television career, while she too stood like a rock beside her then-husband. Moreover, the two are proud parents to their daughter Yasmin and sons Zac and Aaron.

Even though Caroline and Cem’s marriage was perfect for quite a few years, things began going downhill, and in December of 2019, the reality star took to Instagram to announce their divorce. In a heart-touching post that indicated that they parted on amicable terms, Caroline wrote, “After 17 years, filled with joy, adventures, ups and downs, Cem and I came to the conclusion some time ago that we will continue our relationship not as husband and wife but as good friends and parents to our wonderful 3 children we love very much. ” Moreover, she even insisted that she would remain friends with her ex-husband and mentioned that she wished him the best for his future.

Caroline Stanbury’s Husband

After Caroline’s divorce, she revealed that she was back into the dating game but was not desperate for a partner. She even mentioned that she would never feel alone as she had three wonderful children to take care of. However, with time, Caroline met and fell in love with former soccer player Sergio Carrallo. Although the couple kept their relationship on the down-low for quite some time, Caroline made them Instagram official in June 2020. Later, while playing a couple’s FAQs game, the ‘RHOD’ star stated that Sergio was the one who made the first move, and she could not resist falling in love with him.

Within a few months, Sergio and Caroline were involved in a whirlwind romance before announcing their engagement in January 2021. Fast forward a few months, and the two tied the knot in a beautiful and lavish ceremony on December 18th, 2021. Since then, it looks like the couple has built up a loving home, and Sergio is also quite close to Caroline’s children. Unfortunately, being a famous couple, they have had their fair share of controversies. Yet, Sergio and Caroline refuse to acknowledge such rumors and have only strengthened their love with time.

Caroline Stanbury’s Children

Although Caroline and Sergio are yet to have a child, the ‘RHOD’ star shares three children with her ex-husband, Cem Habib. Their eldest daughter, Yasmine, came into this world in March 2006 and recently celebrated her sixteenth birthday with an incredible party. Besides, the ex-couple are also parents to their sons, Zac and Aaron, who seem to have maintained solid bonds with both their parents after Caroline and Cem’s divorce. While all three children are still being co-parented by Caroline and Cem, they are also quite close to Sergio, and the family loves spending time together. Witnessing their deep familial bond is quite lovely, and we hope happiness never eludes them in the near future.

