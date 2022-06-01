Who Is Nina Ali’s Husband? Does She Have Kids?

As the title suggests, ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ brings the drama and romance associated with the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise, with the city of Dubai as its backdrop. The series revolves around a group of wealthy and successful women as they navigate their high-end social lives while maintaining a balance between their professional and personal commitments. Getting a glance into the lives of such people is a thrill in itself, while the affluence and luxury on display make for excellent television.

Nina Ali, a famous Dubai-based entrepreneur, stepped into the ‘Real Housewives’ family with her appearance on ‘RHOD.’ However, with her being a new face on reality TV, fans were quite curious to know more about Nina’s life. Well, let’s dive in and take a look at the reality star’s personal life in detail, shall we?

Nina Ali’s Husband

While Nina Ali has grown quite popular through her own business, she is happily married to 46-year-old businessman and entrepreneur, Munaf Ali. Munaf is an Indian-Origin United Kingdom native, but Nina grew up in a traditional Lebanese household in Austin, Texas. Although the two come from vastly different backgrounds, it did not take long for the pair to fall in love and decide to marry. Thus, in March 2011, Munaf and Nina tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Austin, Texas, before moving to Dubai. Since then, they both have been each other’s pillar of support and have faced all of life’s curveballs hand in hand.

Interestingly, Munaf is a highly successful entrepreneur as he is credited with establishing several companies, including Egrr Consultants, Second Citizenship Consultants, and Phoenix Technology Consultants LLC. Additionally, he has also held top-rung positions such as the Vice President of Citibank NA and Citibank UK Ltd. and the CEO of Range Developments Ltd. At present, Munaf is based out of Dubai and is functioning as the CEO of the Bitmain company, Phoenix Store.

While Nina has supported her husband throughout his impressive career, he was there beside her from the moment she started her premium fruit cake business. Munaf’s help and Nina’s own tenacity are what took her business to great heights in a very short time. Moreover, the couple seems to be quite happy in their personal life and does not shy away from professing their love in public. They are proud parents to their three children, and Nina often mentions how grateful and thankful she is to belong to such a loving family.

Nina Ali’s Children

Nina and Munaf are proud parents to three wonderful children, and together they are the very picture of a perfect family. Their eldest daughter, Sophia, arrived in May 2012, followed by Noor in 2013, and their youngest and only son, Ayan, in 2015. Apart from managing her business, Nina’s life revolves around her children, and from the looks of it, even the ever-busy Munaf manages to take time out of his schedule to spend with his loved ones. The children, who often feature on Nina’s Instagram account, appear to share an incredible bond with their parents, and it is apparent that they are brought up amidst immense care and love. Witnessing Nina’s happy family life fills us with Joy, and we wish them all the happiness in the years to come.

