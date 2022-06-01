Who Is Sara Al Madani’s Ex-Husband? Does She Have Kids?

Following in the footsteps of the popular and loved ‘Real Housewives’ franchise, ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ offers us an authentic sneak peek into the lives of several affluent women who are based in the capital city of the Emirate of Dubai. As cameras follow these women around in their daily lives, we get to witness how they navigate high-profile social lives, take care of their professional commitments, and maintain a solid bond with their loved ones all at the same time. Additionally, the show also promises a healthy sprinkle of romance and drama, which does make things all the more exciting.

Introduced on season 1 of ‘Real Housewives of Dubai,’ Dr. Sara Al Madani mentioned that she wanted to use the show as a platform to smash all stereotypes surrounding Arab women. An entrepreneur from the young age of fifteen, Sara’s life has been inspirational, to say the least. However, her success and appearance on Reality TV made fans even more interested in her personal life. Well, here’s everything we found out!

Sara Al Madani’s Early Life

Thirty-six years old at the time of filming, Sara was born and brought up in a close-knit family, which helped her develop a deep familial bond. Even while running four companies at present, she still manages to take time out of her busy schedule in order to spend with her loved ones. Interestingly, Sara comes of Bahraini and Emirati descent, as her father, Abdul Wahab Al Madani, came from Bahrain, while her mother, Asma Al Madani, is an Emirati native.

Sara was a brilliant student at the Sharjah American International School, and right after graduation, she decided to pursue a degree in direction and acting from the American University of Sharjah. However, at just fifteen years of age, Sara became hugely interested in entrepreneurship and worked tirelessly in order to establish her first company. Although she had to put in massive amounts of hard work, the young entrepreneur never looked back and eventually went on to win numerous prizes in her field. Moreover, at present, she runs four companies that encompass several avenues of business, including fashion, F&B, tech, and marketing. Additionally, to top it all off, Sara has served as a board member of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry and is a much sought-after inspirational speaker who has delivered keynote addresses in esteemed universities.

Sara Al Madani’s Ex-Husbands

Sara prefers to focus on her professional career and has tried her best to keep her personal life under wraps. However, reports mention that the super-successful entrepreneur has been married and divorced twice. Unfortunately, Sara has not revealed much about her married life in the public sphere and likes to maintain privacy. Yet, we do know that one of her two marriages took place in 2013 before the ex-couple decided to go their separate ways just a year later. On the other hand, Sara was also married to Mustafa Khawaja, a businessman of Pakistani origin who is currently the CEO of Khawaja Holdings. However, from the looks of it, the pair are now divorced.

Sara Al Madani’s Kids

Dr. Sara Al Madani is a proud single mother to her six-year-old son, Maktoum, who came into this world on August 26, 2015. Although the ‘RHOD’ star is immensely busy running four successful companies, she manages to take time out and has been bringing her son up independently. Similarly, Maktoum shares an exceptional bond with his mother and often features on her Instagram profile. From the looks of it, Sara is quite a hands-on mother and always prioritizes her child over everything else. It is heartwarming to witness them lead happy lives, and we hope success never eludes them in the future.

