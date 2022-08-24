Who is John McAfee’s Daughter? Where is She Now?

Although Netflix’s ‘Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee’ explores the titular tech mogul’s experiences as a fugitive, the brief mentions of his personal past intrigue us the most. After all, apart from his substance use as well as his manipulative tactics, it also gives us an insight into the way his turbulent familial life shaped his complex essence in every way imaginable. So now, if you wish to learn more about the daughter specifically pinpointed — the one he seemingly abandoned while she was just a young little girl — we’ve got all the essential details for you.

Who is John McAfee’s Daughter?

John McAfee once claimed he has 47 children from his different involvements over the decades, but the truth is, officially, his immediate family is only believed to be the daughter in question. That’s because even though she prefers to keep her identity a secret for understandable privacy reasons, it has ostensibly been confirmed he welcomed her with his first wife around the early 1970s. However, according to the original documentary, “he left her; he stopped being a dad to her” following a few years, with the reported cause behind it all being his young age and his drug abuse.

John didn’t publicly speak of her to anybody for the longest time, yet in his ‘Uninstalled’ NFT documentary, he said, “I think I treated my daughter like I would treat anyone. Just an average human being. It didn’t work out very well because she was far more dependent… I was way too young to be a father, even though I wanted to be a father. I was stoned out of my mind on every conceivable type of drug and was not the type of father that my daughter wanted, and certainly not the type of father my wife would like me to have been… I did the best with what I had.”

Where is John McAfee’s Daughter Now?

Despite their rocky early years, it appears as if John and his daughter did reconnect a little down the line since she not only released a statement upon his demise but also fought for his remains. She admitted through her attorney Joy Athanasiou that she genuinely loved her father with or without his multi-million dollar fortune; it’s just she never really approved of his lifestyle. As for her 2021 statement alongside her daughter, it read, “He was undoubtedly a brilliant and talented man who lead a remarkable but deeply troubled life that affected many people…in both good and bad ways.”

My daughter and I. 1974 pic.twitter.com/MUUmiHBr15 — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) April 15, 2016

John’s daughter as well as granddaughter continued, “A tortured soul can manifest itself in many manners, and there is no doubt that his energy was contagious. Even though he may no longer be with us, his legacy will live on.” Coming to their standing, all we know is this part of the once-renowned computer programmer/businessman’s family currently resides around Denver, Colorado, where they’ve built a good life for themselves.

We should mention, as per John McAfee’s count, as of early 2020, he had 61 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren from his 47 kids. “These numbers might have been much smaller had DNA testing been around while I was growing up,” he candidly continued. “No interest at this point. To me, legacy has nothing to do with blood and everything to do with the understanding that every child who crosses your path, is your child.”

