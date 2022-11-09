Who is Olivia Culpo Dating? Who is Her Boyfriend?

Former Miss Universe, model, social media influencer, and actress Olivia Culpo has gained significant fame since her modeling days. She has had quite the life after winning the 2012 Miss Rhode Island, after which she won the title of Miss USA and even Miss Universe. The successful public figure is of Irish and Italian descent and has collaborated with famous brands such as Kipling and L’Oreal. She has also graced the cover of ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue’ more than once. Olivia made her film debut with a cameo in the 2014 film ‘The Other Woman,’ and went on to star in ‘I Feel Pretty, ‘Reprisal,’ and ‘Venus as a Boy.

Over the years, Olivia has also made appearances in ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ and ‘Paradise City.’ The dedicated fanbase of the fashion influencer adores her for her attractive persona and social media presence. Along with her two sisters, Aurora and Sophia Culpo, Olivia stars in TLC’s ‘The Culpo Sisters,’ which provides the viewers with an interesting preview into the personal lives of the Culpo Sisters. In the show, Olivia speaks about her life, ex-dating scene, and current dating situation. If you are curious to know who about the romantic life of this gorgeous lady, you are in the right place. Let’s explore together.

Olivia Culpo’s Former Relationships

Back in September 2012, Olivia had been rumored to have dated swimmer Ryan Lochte where they have been reportedly seen together. Ryan reported that he loved hanging out with her. However, the star denied the rumours of them dating and said to Page Six, “We met last week, and that was it. She added, “People make up things when they see people together. You can’t base it off of just meeting someone.”

The star also dated the youngest Jonas brother, Nick Jonas from 2013 to 2015. The couple were allegedly very much in love. Olivia also inspired the hit song “Jealous”, in which she starred. Nick had also proposed to Olivia during the 2014 Miss Universe pageant. The stars had met while Nick was hosting the Miss USA pageant in 2013. Sadly, the pair broke up two years into their relationship. Their split has been reported to be due to the long distance that was weighing down their relationship.

After the entire Nick franchise, Olivia dated football player Tim Tebow for three months, from September to November 2015. The following year, the star dated NFL wide receiver Danny Amendola from April 2016 to March 2018. Allegedly the relationship did not end well, with Danny posting a long rant on his social media page about the breakup. He reported that the cause of the split was due to Olivia’s “fishbowl” lifestyle and her habit of posting everything on social media about their private life.

Olivia Culpo’s Boyfriend

After the dramatic break up with Danny Amendola in 2018, Olivia has been dating footballer Christian McCaffrey since 23rd June 2019. The couple has been reportedly seen to be madly in love with each other and by each other’s side. The couple had spent the COVID-19 pandemic together, during which they got a puppy together. The couple made the best of the pandemic situation; where they also hosted a prom in May 2020 with their respective families.

Olivia is also reportedly seen in most of the games of the San Francisco 49ers player. Born on June 7, 1996, the 26-year-old player reported that he will not be in the series but loves Olivia and supports her entirely. Currently, Olivia is happily dating the football star while focusing on her career and supporting him in his. The couple was spotted together on a double-datecation with her sister, reality TV star Sophia Culpo and her footballer boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, where they spent time together in St. Barts.

For their Valentine’s Day in 2021, Olivia lovingly reported about her boyfriend, “Thank you for changing my life and showing me the kind of love I always wanted but never thought was possible,” She added, “You are the definition of an answered prayer. I am the luckiest girl in the world”. Taking everything into account, we can say that Olivia and Christian are pleased in their romantic relations, and we are sure to see more of this loving pair.

