Who is Sophia Culpo Dating? Who is Her Boyfriend?

Model and reality TV star Sophia Culpo has gained much popularity after starring in TLC’s new show, ‘The Culpo Sisters’, that star the three Culpo sisters, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, Aurora Culpo, and Sophia Culpo. ‘The Culpo Sisters’ provides an exciting sneak peek into the sisters’ lives, where they open up about their lives and offers the viewers an exclusive entry into the daily life of the celebrity sisters. Despite being the sister of former Miss Universe, model, and actor Olivia Culpo, Sophia has successfully established her identity as a model and a social media personality.

The attractive persona of the 26-year-old TV personality made her very famous, and she has won hearts worldwide with her engaging social media content. Fans of this super talented and attractive reality star have been following the show very closely and are eager to know about the lucky man Sophia is dating. Let’s check out everything we know about Sophia’s personal life.

Sophia Culpo’s Family and Profession

On 15th November 1996, Sophia was born in Rhode Island and grew up in Edgewood. The Irish-Italian reality star is the youngest daughter of her parents, Peter Culpo, a restaurateur and homemaker, Susan Curran Culpo. The star has two elder sisters, Olivia and Aurora Culpo, and two elder brothers, Peter Culpo Junior and Gus Culpo.

With a bachelor’s degree in Nutrition, the star prioritizes her fitness and is a gut health enthusiast. It is reported that she lives in New Jersey and focuses on her on and off-screen career. She is currently working with famous brands such as Savage x Fenty, Neon Hope, Revolve and Beauty Corner. She had also featured on the magazine’s cover page, “Daily Front Row”. The star runs a business with her sisters and aims to start her brand of natural ingredients, skin-care products, health supplements, nutrition cars, and whole-food products.

Sophia Culpo’s Boyfriend

Sophia Culpo is very open about her loving relationship with Jets player Braxton Berrios. Braxton Berrios, born 6th October 1995, is an NFL wide receiver for the New York Jets. In addition to being a standout athlete at Raleigh, North Carolina’s Leesville Road High School, where he played quarterback, Braxton competed in college football in Miami. The football player was chosen in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. Since then, 27-year-old Braxton has had a successful career in football.

Braxton and Sophia have been reported to live together in New Jersey, months after Sophia made her relationship public on Valentine’s Day in 2021. The beautiful couple has been madly in love since then, celebrating each other’s victory like best friends. They love to go on “walks together and cook together.” When asked about her boyfriend and their relationship, Sophia told E! Online, “I have to say, meeting my boyfriend, he’s been a major source of support for me because he’s truly like my best friend, and I can tell him anything, and he’ll see me with 10,000 zits on my face and still think I’m beautiful.”

The star also shared their journey to becoming lovers. She reported that they had crossed paths several times in the past, including “random run-ins” that included the bachelorette party of her sister Aurora. Braxton is also reported to star in the show for a few episodes. The two seem to be madly in love with each other. Sophia truly appreciates him and does not hesitate to express that on her social media accounts.

The star can be seen cheering her boyfriend at all his games. She also shared that it was Braxton who taught her everything about football. The couple also shared an array of images on their social media posts with sister Olivia Culpo and her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey during their double-datecation from their trip to St. Barts. Taking everything we know into account, we are happy to inform you that Sophia is leading a happy life with her boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, and we wish the pair success in the future.

