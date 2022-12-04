Who Is Patience Dutton? How Did She Die in Yellowstone?

Paramount Network’s ‘Yellowstone’ is the story of the Dutton family, who own the largest ranch in America. The Yellowstone Dutton Ranch is exceptionally close to the family’s hearts, and they choose to live and die on it. Therefore, several members of the family are buried on the land. One such family member viewers are introduced to is Patience Dutton, whose grave can be spotted in the show’s fifth season. Therefore, viewers must be curious to learn more about Patience Dutton’s life and death. In that case, allow us to share everything we know about Patience Dutton, her place in the Dutton family tree, and her death in ‘Yellowstone’ season 5! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Who Is Patience Dutton?

Patience Dutton is a member of the Dutton family. However, she is yet to appear on the screen. Likewise, the characters in the show are also yet to directly reference Patience Dutton. The first mention of the character comes in the sixth episode of ‘Yellowstone’ season 5, titled ‘Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow and Fog.’ In the episode preview, Summer Higgins and Monica Dutton are left behind on the ranch after the Duttons, and the ranch hands leave for a two-day branding camp. While exploring the land, Summer discovers the Dutton graveyard, and we see a headstone marking the gravestone of Patience Dutton.

From the grave, it is safe to say that Patience Dutton is an ancestor of John Dutton III (Kevin Costner), the current patriarch of the Dutton family. She appears to have passed away sometime in 1931, as the year is marked on her grave. However, her relationship with John Dutton and place within the Dutton family tree has not been established. Assuming Patience died in 1931, she is unlikely to be the mother of John Dutton. She is also not the wife of James, John, and Jack Dutton, the direct ancestors of John Dutton III. Hence, Patience might be the daughter of James’ brother, Jacob Dutton. She could also be the daughter of another member of the Dutton family, such as Spencer Dutton.

How Did Patience Dutton Die?

Patience Dutton’s introduction in the series is through her grave, which appears in the fifth season. Therefore, viewers must be curious about the cause of her death. However, given that the character is yet to appear on screen, it is difficult to determine the reasons for her death. Assuming that the character was alive in the early 20th century, the character is likely to appear in the spin-off series ‘1923.’ The prequel follows the life of Jacob and Cara Dutton, who run the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch after the passing of founders James and Margaret Dutton. However, at the moment, there is no news of an actress being cast as a character named Patience for the upcoming show.

‘1923’ takes place during the Western Expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression in American history. Therefore, it is likely that Patience Dutton’s death is related to the socio-political conflicts of the era. In ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘1883,’ we see the Dutton family members, such as Elsa Dutton and Lee Dutton, dying because of their family’s conflicts. Hence, it wouldn’t be surprising if Patience Dutton also died in a similar conflict. Nonetheless, with ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘1923’ set to expand on the past of the Dutton family, we will likely learn more about Patience Dutton’s life and the circumstances surrounding her death.

