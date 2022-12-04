How Did Margaret Dutton Die in Yellowstone?

Paramount Network’s ‘Yellowstone‘ introduces viewers to the Dutton family, and their story expands across spin-off shows such as ‘1883’ and ‘1923.’ Margaret Dutton is the first matriarch of the Dutton family and a formidable character in her own right. She is the wife of James Dutton and features extensively in ‘1883.’ However, unlike the other characters in the prequel, Margret does not receive a definitive ending. Therefore, viewers must wonder about Margaret Dutton’s later life and eventual death. In that case, here is everything we know about Margaret Dutton’s death in ‘Yellowstone’ universe. SPOILERS AHEAD!

What Happened to Margaret Dutton?

Margaret Dutton is introduced in the series premiere episode of ‘1883,’ the spin-off prequel to ‘Yellowstone.’ She is the first known matriarch of the Dutton family and the wife of James Dilliard Dutton. In the series, actress and singer Faith Hill portrays Margaret Dutton opposite her real-life husband, Tim McGraw. Hill also appears in the flashback sequences of ‘Yellowstone’ season 4. Margaret is the mother of Elsa, John, and Spencer Dutton.

In ‘1883,’ she travels from Tennessee to Fort Worth, Texas, with her family. From the town, the Duttons undertake a long and grueling journey West along to Oregon Trail with cowboys Shea and Thomas. Eventually, the Duttons arrive in Montana but are about to lose their daughter, Elsa Dutton, after she suffers a nasty injury. As a result, Margaret implores James to find a land to call home where they can bury Elsa. That land would become the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Thus, Margaret plays a direct role in the foundation of the revered ranch in Montana.

How Did Margaret Dutton Die?

As per the events of ‘1883,’ Margaret Dutton is alive when the Duttons arrive in Montana. In the eighth episode of ‘Yellowstone’ season 4, titled ‘No Kindness for the Coward,’ Margaret appears in a flashback sequence that details the death of her husband, James Dutton. The scene is set in 1893, a decade after the finale of the prequel series. Sometime between 1883 and 1893, James and Margaret had another son, Spencer Dutton, and established the early iteration of the Dutton family’s log cabin. However, not much is known about Margaret’s death following the demise of her husband.

It is likely that Margaret ran the ranch for a few years and raised her children alone. However, it is also possible that Margaret called James’ brother, Jacob Dutton, and his wife, Cara Dutton, to help her at the ranch. ‘1923,’ the second spin-off to ‘Yellowstone’ and a sequel to ‘1883,’ centers on Jacob and Cara Dutton operating the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Actress Faith Hill is not slated to appear in the series, confirming that Margaret passed away sometime between 1893 and 1923. Her grave appears in the sixth episode of ‘Yellowstone’ season 5. However, the year of her death is obscured.

‘1923’ is set to feature the adult versions of Margaret’s sons, John and Spencer Dutton. Therefore, it is likely that the series will reference Margaret in some shape or form. As a result, we could receive more details about Margaret’s death in the series. Margaret likely died sometime after her husband’s death from some disease. However, viewers will have to stay tuned to ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘1923’ to receive the exact details about the circumstances surrounding Margaret’s death.

