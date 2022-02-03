Who Is Pickle on Swamp People? Is She Related to Troy Landry?

History Channel’s ‘Swamp People‘ revolves around several descendants of the French-Canadian refugees who settled in Lousiana’s swamp region in the 18th century. With the group trying to preserve their way of life, cameras follow them through the treacherous landscape, primarily focusing on their activity during Lousiana’s alligator hunting season. Cheyenne Wheat, also known as Pickle Wheat, is an extremely fan-favorite cast member. Thus, fans were surprised when she began posting about Troy Landry and wondered if the two were related. Well, we come bearing answers!

Who Is Pickle on Swamp People?

Although Pickle Wheat or Cheyenne only reached 25 years of age in September of 2021, she has been long involved with the art of gator-hunting. Gator-hunting stretches far back into her family tree as her great grandfather was an original hunter in the St. Bernard Parish area. Since then, the profession has been passed on from generation to generation, and Pickle too picked up the reigns when her time arrived. She loved accompanying her dad on hunting trips from quite a young age and even helped as she was an expert at making turkey and duck calls.

Growing up, Pickle embraced the family profession and took her place alongside the other greats. Although one of the few women to appear on ‘Swamp People’ Pickle has impressed fans with her tenacity, determination, and skill. She soon made a name for herself in the gator-hunting field and is now an integral part of the community. Witnessing her immense success in a field dominated mostly by men is quite refreshing, and from the looks of it, Pickle will cross even more significant milestones in the future.

Is Pickle Related to Troy Landry?

Fans were confused when Pickle began posting about Troy Landry on her social media accounts. Troy is a well-known fellow gator hunter, and people wondered if he and Pickle had some connection. However, viewers should note that Pickle is in no way related to Troy Landry by blood. Instead, she seemed to be dating Troy’s son, Chase Landry, which in turn got her quite close to Troy. Although Pickle and Chase were confirmed to be dating when season 12 was filmed, her social media page currently reads single, and thus, a breakup seems very much on the cards. Still, even if a breakup does occur, Pickle’s relationship with Troy seems too good to end on such short notice. While fans enjoy their banter on the show, the memories Pickle shares on social media are also quite heartwarming and wholesome, and thus, we wish the bond remains unbreakable for years to come.

Read More: Are Ashley Jones and Ronny Adams Together in Swamp People?