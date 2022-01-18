Who Is the Antler Queen in Yellowjackets? Is Lottie the Antler Queen?

The Antler Queen makes the first appearance in the pilot episode of ‘Yellowjackets.’ After the Pit Girl dies in the snowy Ontario wilderness in the 1990s, blood is drained from her body. She is then butchered and roasted, and the meat is brought before a masked person wearing a crown of deer antlers. Since then, the identity of this person has become a major point of speculation in the fandom. We know that Misty can’t be the Antler Queen as she is one of the other girls in the group of cannibals. As the series progresses, we learn that it can’t be Jackie or Laura Lee either, as they both die before the advent of winter. It also becomes apparent that the creators want us to think that it’s Lottie (Courtney Eaton). Here is everything you need to know about the Antler Queen. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Who Is the Antler Queen?

Because she was introduced in the pilot episode itself, the Antler Queen has been part of ‘Yellowjackets’ developing lore from the beginning. And her identity has been shrouded in mystery. To find out who is wearing the antler crown, we need to discern first who the Antler Queen is and what her role is in that makeshift society of stranded individuals. It has become increasingly clear that the Antler Queen serves the role of a religious leader, whose primary job seems to be ensuring the survival of the group in the harsh environment they are trapped in.

The show heavily implies the Antler Queen leads the group in their hunts. But it’s possible that she serves a completely different purpose. The deer is a recurring motif in ‘Yellowjackets,’ denoting prey. So, someone wearing deer antlers might not be the leader of a pack of predators that we assume them to be. Instead, they are the person sacrificing themselves for the survival of the rest of the group. The Pit Girl in the first episode was the erstwhile Antler Queen. After she is hunted down, a new Antler Queen is chosen. And that’s who we see in full costume.

Is Lottie the Antler Queen?

In the season 1 finale, a mysterious group kidnaps Nat in 2021. She never receives the message from her former sponsor Suzie that Lottie took out all the money from Travis’ bank account. In 1996, Lottie emerges as the leader of her own fledgling cult, with Van and Misty being her first two disciples. Earlier in the episode, she seemingly performs a miracle when a bear appears out of nowhere and offers itself as a sacrifice. Lottie subsequently takes the knife from Shauna and kills the animal with one strike. The voices of the two of the most rational persons in the group — Jackie and Taissa — get drowned out.

Jackie’s death seems to have reinforced some of the survivors’ belief that Lottie has supernatural abilities. When they were surrounded by civilization, Lottie was diagnosed with schizophrenia and was taking meds for that. Shortly after the crash, she runs out of her meds, and her visions return with a vengeance. And they turn out to be eerily accurate in one way or the other. Now, if we go by the theory above and also conclude that Lottie is the first Antler Queen, then she shouldn’t be alive in 2021. And yet, according to what Suzie says, Lottie is not only alive but also the person behind Travis’ death. This indicates her involvement with the kidnapping group as they too use the weird symbol.

So, if Lottie is indeed the first Antler Queen, she has somehow survived and gone into hiding after coming back to civilization. In season 2, an adult version of her will most likely make an appearance.

