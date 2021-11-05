In the first two seasons of ‘Narcos: Mexico,’ DEA agent Walt Breslin (Scoot McNairy) serves as the narrator, guiding the audience through the story and providing real-life context to what they see on screen. While Walt still appears in the third season, the narration duties are performed by one of the new characters. If you are curious to know who the narrator of ‘Narcos: Mexico’ season 3 is, we got you covered.

Who Is the Narrator of Narcos: Mexico Season 3?

The narrator of ‘Narcos: Mexico’ season 3 is Andrea Nuñez played by Luisa Rubino – Narcos’ first female narrator. In the show, Nuñez is an idealistic young journalist who pursues truth with dogged determination. She makes her first appearance in episode 2 along with her colleagues at the Tijuana-based newspaper La Voz. Run by its legendary editor-in-chief and owner Salgado, La Voz is an institution, renowned for exposing corruption and holding the rich and powerful accountable.

Realizing that there is more to the wedding between Enedina Arellano Félix (Mayra Hermosillo) and Claudio Vazquez than what meets the eye, Andrea begins investigating and finds links between the Tijuana Cartel and Carlos Hank Gonzalez, arguably the most powerful and influential man in Mexico. Potentially one of the biggest beneficiaries of NAFTA, Hank is a successful politician and businessman who plays a prominent role in selecting the Presidents of Mexico.

A few years back, after Salgado’s partner and best friend wrote a column mocking a member of Hank’s family, he was murdered. Two Hank family bodyguards subsequently surrendered themselves for the murder. But Salgado refused to accept that and published articles blaming Hank for the death. Andrea’s discovery brings Salgado and the rest of the staff of La Voz a chance to get justice for their slain colleague and friend.

However, because of the rampant corruption, Hank remains untouchable. While trying to find a connection between Hank and Amado Carrillo Fuentes, Andrea ends up discovering that General Rebollo, the man in charge of Mexico’s war on drugs, is on Amado’s payroll. Andrea’s subsequent article causes a massive political and administrative upheaval in Mexico. Rebollo gets fired and arrested while the military begins hunting for Amado.

One night, Salgado and his security team get attacked by Tijuana Cartel associates. Although not one member of the security team survives, Salgado does, and it is implied that Andrea and the rest of the staff continue their remarkable work. In one of the last sequences of the season, Walt and Andrea meet, and the former tells her about how Alex Hodoyan, a dual citizen, was killed because of his and other law enforcement officers’ desperation to produce results.

The two narrators of the story see themselves in the other person. Their personal crusades to bring certain individuals to justice have led them to nowhere. Although Andrea is a bit more successful in that regard, as her reports exposed General Rebollo, he is just a symptom of the disease. The cartel-government nexus is still in place, and someone else has probably stepped up to fill Robello’s shoes.

