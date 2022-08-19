Who Killed Dylan James in Echoes? Why?

Netflix’s thriller series ‘Echoes’ revolves around the identical twins Leni and Gina McCleary (Michelle Monaghan), who swap their lives without even letting their husbands know about the same. While pretending to be Leni in front of Jack Beck and the whole McCleary family, Gina encountered her childhood sweetheart Dylan James. She revealed about her arrangement with her sister to Dylan and started to dream about sharing her life with him. Dylan reignited his feelings for Gina, which paves the way for life-threatening consequences. Astounding the viewers, Dylan gets found dead by the Easton County officers. So, who killed him? Let’s find out! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Why Did Leni Kill Dylan James?

When Gina, who pretends to be Leni, disappears from the latter’s home, the real Leni arrives at Mount Echo to solve the mystery behind her twin sister’s disappearance. Her search for the truth leads her to the realization that her beloved sister has started to hate her. She finds out that Gina has been hiding numerous details about her life from her, including the latter’s extramarital affair with Dylan. Leni gets astounded upon understanding that Gina is no more her “adored half” but someone who drifts away from her to be Dylan’s partner. These realizations stun her and she sets out to do something about it.

Leni starts to think that she needs to regain her control over Gina’s life and perceives that Dylan is the one who is taking her soul sister away from her. After realizing Dylan’s importance in Gina’s life, Leni confronts the former, likely to ask him to leave her sister alone. Dylan most likely makes it clear to her that he cannot live without Gina since she is pregnant with his baby. The confrontation ends with Leni stabbing Dylan. By the time Gina meets Dylan, he has already lost an enormous amount of blood. She tries to save her beloved but Dylan removes the knife from his body to fasten his death after realizing that he is not going to survive.

Leni has always tried to control Gina’s life and dictate her actions. She has even made several decisions for the latter without even discussing the same. When Gina realized that she needs help, she started to consult a psychiatrist, only for Leni to stop the same so that her sister will not grow beyond her realm of control. However, Dylan succeeded in helping Gina to come out of Leni’s influence. He started to share his life with her and made her capable of aspiring for life without Leni’s authoritative presence. When Gina got pregnant with Dylan’s baby, she realized that eloping with Dylan is a necessity.

These developments that happened in Gina’s life have led Leni to Dylan to have a confrontation. Even though Leni told her twin sister that she killed him unintentionally, it can be a lie she tells Gina to not lose her. She may know that she will lose her sister forever if she admits to killing Dylan intentionally to stop him from running away with Gina if she has really done the same. Considering Leni’s viciousness, we can only take her words with a pinch of salt. Intentionally or unintentionally, Leni has killed Dylan, which also kills Gina’s dream to live a life far away from Leni’s control, with her beloved and unborn baby.

After losing Dylan, Gina exacts her vengeance on Leni by planting the murder weapon in Leni’s car. Even though Gina has to do her part, Sheriff Louise Floss eventually arrests the real murderer.

