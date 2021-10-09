Who Leaked the Burari Viral Video? Why is it Banned?

Nobody could have imagined what the authorities eventually found when they were alerted to a disturbing crime scene in Burari, India. Eleven members of the Bhatia family were found dead in their home in what seemed like a mass suicide. Netflix’s ‘House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths’ is a three-part docuseries that delves into this particular incident. Given the nature of the deaths, the case received a lot of media attention. But the authorities’ efforts to keep it under wraps were foiled when a video of the crime scene was leaked. So, let’s find out more about that then, shall we?

Who Leaked the Burari Viral Video?

On July 1, 2018, a neighbor of the Bhatia family found them hanging within the house. Ten of the family members were hanging from an iron grill while the matriarch of the family was in the bedroom in what seemed like death by strangulation. As per the show, they were all at an equal distance from each other, leading to the belief that a staged scene was unlikely.

Soon, people started gathering outside the house to get a glimpse of what was going on inside. As the police tried to barricade the onlookers and secure the scene, they learned of a new problem on their hands. A video of the crime scene was doing the rounds, being passed around through WhatsApp. The media got a hold of the video, leading to intense speculation regarding what happened at the Bhatia household the night before the bodies were found.

As per the show, the video was about two minutes long and was presumably recorded before the authorities got there. So by around 7:30 AM, it was already being passed around. One of the journalists featured on the show talked of the video being spine-chilling. Several important details of the case, like the victims being blindfolded and gagged and some of their limbs being bound, were known to some general public. The police believed that a bystander recorded the video before they got to the crime scene. However, they were unsure of the identity of the person.

Why Was the Burari Viral Video Banned?

Of course, the video led to a lot of theories being floated around regarding the case. But the authorities quickly put an end to it by instructing the media not to air any footage from the leaked recording. They believed that it was too brutal to be seen and would only cause panic among the people. Others agreed that the video was quite disturbing, and some considered that it could have been a mass murder committed by one of the family members.

