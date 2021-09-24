Who Owns The House in Dynasty in Real Life? How Much Is It Worth?

Based on the eponymous 1980s Soap Opera, ‘Dynasty’ follows two incredibly wealthy families as they try and turn the tables on each other in a quest for dominance. The magnificent mansion that doubles as the home of the Carringtons has always left fans quite breathless. Fit for royalty and seemingly right out of a fairytale, the massive estate drips of wealth and luxury through its numerous rooms, sprawling grounds, and exquisite architecture. With fans wondering about the actual owner and the worth of the real-world mansion, we come bearing answers!

Who Owns The House in Dynasty in Real Life?

The 2017 ‘Dynasty’ mansion is based on the real-life property of Aaron Spelling, one of the executive producers of the original soap opera. Spelling’s house, which is considered the largest house in the entirety of Los Angeles, was built in 1988 and covers around 6 acres of land. Additionally, the massive estate also contains a bowling alley and an ice rink. The show tried to keep much of the interiors similar, including the prominent iron staircase, but the screen version has a paltry 16 bedrooms compared to the original’s 123 total rooms.

However, viewers would be surprised to know that although Spelling’s mansion inspires the house’s interiors, what’s shown on screen are reconstructions inside Eagle Rock Studios. The actual estate that serves as the backdrop for the external shots of the Carringtons’ house and grounds is located in Swanee, Georgia. Although the Georgia manor pales in comparison to the Spelling house, it has a charm of its own and contains a luxurious infinity pool along with a whopping 19 bathrooms. Unfortunately, the house is private property, and the name of the owner is kept under wraps.

Interestingly, the premiere episode of the series was filmed at a different mansion located at 4110 Paces Ferry Road in Atlanta. Although this mansion, too, was quite grandiose, the show soon moved over to the Swanee property. Unfortunately, the owner of the Atlanta property also remains unknown and prefers to stay under the radar.

How Much is the House in Dynasty Worth?

The property of Aaron Spelling is a lavish and sprawling one that has a massive standing in the current market. After Spelling’s death in 2006, the grand manor was bought by Petra Ecclestone, a British model, and fashion designer. Petra, who is also the daughter of Formula One group’s former chief executive, Bernie Ecclestone, made quite a few renovations and changes to the house before placing it back on the market in 2019. Subsequently, it was bought by a mystery buyer at the staggering price of $119.75 million.

On the other hand, as previously mentioned, the mansion in Swanee, Georgia, is private property and thus hasn’t disclosed its worth in public. Similarly, the property used in the pilot episode also has an unknown value. However, viewers will be interested to know that the Arden Villa in Pasadena, which was used in the original 1980s soap opera, was put on the market for $28 million in 2017.

