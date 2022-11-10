Who Plays Jake in Falling for Christmas? Was He in Glee?

‘Falling for Christmas’ is a Netflix romantic comedy film that tells the story of a woman named Sierra Belmont (Lindsay Lohan), who has a bizarre accident while celebrating their engagement with her boyfriend Tad and loses consciousness. Jake, the owner of the local North Star Lodge, finds her unconscious by the road. When she wakes up at the hospital, it is revealed that she has amnesia. Jake agrees to take her to his lodge, where in the course of a few days, this “mystery” woman grows close to his motherless daughter, and love begins to blossom between her and Jake.

Most moviegoers likely recognize Lohan, one of the most prominent young stars of the 2000s. If the actor who portrays Jake seems familiar as well, here is what you need to know. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Who Plays Jake in Falling for Christmas?

Jake is portrayed by actor and singer Chord Overstreet in ‘Falling for Christmas.’ The son of country music singer-songwriter Paul Overstreet, Chord grew up on a farm outside Nashville, Tennessee, along with his older brother Nash, who is also a musician. Named after a musical term, Chord started playing mandolin when he was quite young and later learned how to play the drums, guitar, piano, and flute.

Chord made his acting debut in the 2009 film ‘The Hole,’ portraying a character named Adam. That year, he also appeared in an episode of ‘iCarly. Since then, he has appeared in films such as ‘A Warrior’s Heart’’ and ‘4th Man Out.’ Chord portrays the male lead in the sex comedy ‘The Swing of Things,’ which came out in 2020. On the small screen, he currently stars as Chad in the Apple TV+ series Acapulco.’ As a musician, he is signed to Safehouse Records.

Was Chord Overstreet in Glee?

Yes, Chord is in the Fox musical comedy-drama series ‘Glee.’ He portrays Sam Evans in 91 episodes, spanning from season 2 to season 6. In his first appearance, Sam performs Travie McCoy’s ‘Billionaire, impressing the Glee members. However, he is initially reluctant to join because the club members have a low social status at the school, but that later changes. Throughout the seasons, Sam performs multiple times, both as a solo artist and in a group. The writers of the show drew from Chord’s real life to build up his character. As a result, Sam is also from Nashville. When the series ends, Sam becomes the director of New Direction.

“What’s really cool is, they already feel like they have that personal connection with you,” Chord told Billboard while reflecting on the Impact ‘Glee’ had on him as an artist. “Even though they don’t really have a clue who you are as a person, because you’re playing a scripted character — but there’s definitely that familiarity immediately. I will say, man, that show was so instrumental. I learned so much from that, it was basically my college years. I learned how to perform, I got over stage fright, a lot of these insecurities that a lot of people deal with when it comes to singing in front of people. The amount that we worked, it’s like, there’s no better training than just getting up and doing it.”

The actor continued, “If I’m looking back at me before I was on that show, I became a better singer, I became a better performer, I became more comfortable and more sure of who I am. Those are also 21 to 26 are huge years in your development as a grown-up. You’re going from being a puppy dog at 21 who really has no life experience [Laughs] — I mean, you do, but you have no clue what’s in store.”

