Who Sings P-Valley Theme Song? Where Can I Listen to it?

Starz’s drama series ‘P-Valley’ revolves around The Pynk, a strip club located in the Mississippi city of Chucalissa. Created by Katori Hall, the series prominently follows the lives of the performers working at the place, including the owner of the establishment, Uncle Clifford. The captivating show breaks the stereotypes revolving around the lives of strippers and other performers working at a strip club like The Pynk as well. The episodes of ‘P-Valley’ start with the intro song “Down in the Valley,” which succeeds in introducing the viewers to the spirit of the show. If you want to know who sang the song and where you can listen to it, you are at the right place!

Who Sings P-Valley Theme Song?

‘P-Valley’ theme song, “Down in the Valley,” was sung by rapper Katisha Kateema Henry, who is best known as Jucee Froot. The singer was born on July 12, 1994, in Brooklyn, New York. She is currently based in Memphis, Tennessee. Froot rose to prominence with the addition of her song “Danger” to the soundtrack of the 2020 film ‘Birds of Prey.’ She then collaborated with fellow rapper Rico Nasty for the music video of the song “Psycho (Remix).” Froot’s song “Eat Itself” is featured in Issa Rae’s famed show ‘Insecure.’

“Down in the Valley” was written by Jucee Froot and creator of the show Katori Hall. Katori met the rapper after her and Zed Zilla’s song “Shake Dat Ass” went viral. As per sources, the creator initially wanted “Shake Dat Ass” as the intro song of ‘P-Valley’ but Froot had to offer “anything else” but the former song. Froot then watched the first episode of the show and created around seven songs inspired by the same. Katori ended up selecting four songs from them and eventually picked “Down in the Valley” as the intro song of ‘P-Valley.’

“Down in the Valley” boosted Froot’s career considerably as she achieved fame and recognition with the same. In the 2021 Hollywood Music in Media Awards, she was nominated for the Best Main Title Theme – TV Show/Limited Series award with Katori for “Down in the Valley.” In 2020, the rapper signed a joint recording contract with Atlantic Records and Art@War and subsequently released her major label debut album ‘Black Sheep.’ The remix version of her song “Distance” is featured in the first episode of ‘P-Valley’ season 2 as well.

Where Can I Listen to P-Valley Theme Song?

You can listen to “Down in the Valley” on any of the major audio streaming platforms such as Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, and Deezer. The song is also available on YouTube. If you wish to watch the official music video of “Down in the Valley,” you can watch it here.

Read More: Shows Like P-Valley