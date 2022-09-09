Who Was Jeff Kay on Cobra Kai? How Did He Die?

Netflix’s ‘Cobra Kai’ serves as a sequel and spin-off series to the iconic ‘Karate Kid’ films. Set 34 years after Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) defeated Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) in the 1984 All-Valley Karate Tournament, the series initially revolves around Johnny’s attempt to bring back the titular dojo. ‘Cobra Kai’ flips the script from the original films, depicting things from Johnny’s perspective. However, later, following the reappearances of characters such as John Kreese and Terry Silver, Cobra Kai once more becomes an antagonistic organization.

‘Cobra Kai’ season 5 Episode 3, titled ‘Playing with Fire,’ is dedicated to Jeff Kay. Here is everything you need to know about Jeff Kay.

Who Was Jeff Kay on Cobra Kai?

Jeff Kay was an assistant director, producer, and production manager. Born in 1965, Kay began his career in 1992 as a second assistant director with the film ‘Wishman.’ In the next few years, he also worked on ‘Funny Bones,’ ‘Born to be Wild,’ and ‘Courage Under Fire.’ His first TV project was the 1996 telefilm, ‘A Season in Purgatory.’

Between 1996 and 1998, Kay served as a second assistant director on the TV series ‘Profiler.’ In 1998, he served as the first assistant director on an episode of the series. In the following years, he has been involved with projects such as ‘Birds of ‘Prey’ TV series, ‘Entourage,’ ‘Numb3rs,’ ‘Drop Dead Diva,’ ‘Rizzoli & Isles,’ ‘Training Day’ TV series, ‘Champaign ILL,’ and ‘American Housewife.’

Kay served as a production manager on several projects mentioned above, including ‘Numb3rs.’ He produced two episodes of the 2010 TV miniseries ‘Marry Me.’ Although it seems that Kay wasn’t involved with the production of ‘Cobra Kai,’ he had built up an extensive resume in the two decades he had been active in the industry.

How Did Jeff Kay Die?

According to reports, Kay passed away “suddenly” in October 2021. Condolences subsequently poured in from all corners of the entertainment industry. Actor Diedrich Bader posted on Twitter, “My friend Jeff Kay the longtime AD on @AmericanWifeABC died today. He was a beautiful joyful ebullient ray of light and brought nothing but joy to every second and the world is a dimmer place without him & everyone who ever had the chance to know him is better off bc [because] of it. RIP.”

Two things about TV production: 1) The crew is family. You work so hard, so long, you become extremely close. 2) The 1st AD runs the set and is in charge of everything. No 1st AD … no show. Jeff Kay was one of the best 1st ADs in the biz. Jeff Kay was family. #RIPJeffKay pic.twitter.com/P09ISbakSU — Nicolas Falacci (@NickFalacci) October 17, 2021

Actress Meg Donnelly, who worked with Kay on ‘American Wife,’ posted a video on Twitter of Kay addressing the cast and the crew and wrote, “Our beloved Jeff Kay, who is speaking in this video— was the 1 AD & part of our beautiful ‘American Housewife’ family… and has passed away suddenly… our family is mourning this huge loss. His bright energy was so contagious and never ever failed to make us all laugh.”

Actor Jason Dolley, who also worked with Kay on ‘American Housewife,’ responded to Bader’s Tweet with the following words, “I am so very sorry to hear this. Jeff was such a kind and welcoming presence. I was only on set with him a handful of times, but I remember him so fondly. Sorry for your loss, Diedrich.”

Evidently, Kay’s work, humility, and love for the craft touched many people during his 26-year-long career. There is no doubt that his work will continue to be celebrated by generations of moviegoers and TV watchers in the years to come.

