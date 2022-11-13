Who Were Donald Ray Wallace Jr Victims? How Did He Die?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Dead of Winter: Midnight Mass’ narrates how the entire Gilligan family was killed by a murderer after they had entered their Indiana home in January 1980 in the middle of a burglary. The police caught the perpetrator, Donald Ray Wallace Jr., within days of the murder, and the episode shows the police work that helped in doing so. So who is this Donald, and how was he caught? Let’s find out.

Who Were Donald Ray Wallace Jr Victims?

George Patrick Gilligan was born on April 10, 1949, in Dubuque County, Iowa. He got married to Theresa Lynne Sahm Gilligan, born on October 5, 1949, in Evansville, Vanderburgh County, Indiana, in 1969. Their marriage gave them two children, Lisa Lynne Gilligan, aged 5, and 4-year-old Gregory Patrick Gilligan. As per family sources, the Gilligans were a loving family, and how the young parents were devoted to their toddlers. An employee of Telesis Corporation, Theresa used to chair meetings for the Indiana Association of Legal Secretaries, while amateur discus thrower Patrick was employed at the Bucyrus-Erie Company.

The family lived in a house on the north side of Evansville, Indiana. Theresa’s sister, Diana Harrington, reminisced on the show how Theresa had told her and their mother a couple of days before the murder, “Patrick and I are so lucky. There’s really so few people who ever find the kind of love we had.” On January 14, 1980, the whole Gilligan family would be dead while getting caught in the middle of a burglary. A thief with a long history of convictions, 22-year-old Donald Ray Wallace Jr. had burglarized the home of Ralph Hendricks and decided to break into the house next door also out of greed.

As he was in the middle of the burglary, the residents of the house, the Gilligan family, shocked him by walking in. He would later testify that he had to shoot Patrick for “giving him trouble” and a screaming Theresa because he “had to shut her up.” Donald would also justify his shooting of the children by stating that he “could not let the children grow up with the trauma of not having parents.” However, the primary motive behind the brutal murders was that he did not want to leave any witnesses.

When Indiana State Troopers reached the home of Ralph to investigate the reported burglary, they decided to check the next door to inquire if the neighbors might have seen or heard anything unusual. However, they were surprised to find the window of the back entrance broken and searched the house to find the dead bodies of the entire family. The detectives noted that Theresa had her hands tied behind her, and the two children were tied together. The autopsies of the bodies would later state that the cause of all four deaths was brain damage from gunshot wounds.

According to the show, the investigators recognized the method of the breaking-in was quite similar to that of another convicted burglar, Richard Milligan. He also drove a blue Plymouth, the car the neighbors had seen on the night of the murder. However, they learned that Richard was in jail, though they traced the vehicle to recover most of the stolen items from both households. Debbie Durham, Richard’s girlfriend, was in the car, and she confessed to the investigators that Donald had the car on the night of January 14. Her sister, Donna Madison, also corroborated the claim as a witness of Donald driving the vehicle.

How Did Donald Ray Wallace Jr Die?

The police found further evidence against Donald, including his friends and accomplices, who testified that he had confessed to them regarding the murder of the Gilligan family. The detectives also traced DNA of the slain family on Donald’s clothes, and he was arrested within days of the murder. He was admitted to a mental institution for two years before he was declared competent to stand trial. A jury convicted Donald of four first-degree murders and burglary under aggravating circumstances and sentenced him to death on October 21, 1982.

Donald would spend the following 23 years of his life fighting the sentence until he exhausted all his options in late 2004. He would state in interviews that he had finally made peace with his death sentence, even declaring that he was ready to die. He said, “I’m relieved it’s almost over. The hard part will be seeing friends and loved ones at the end. The dying part is easy. I am so tired of doing time.” Donald would also try to justify his actions, saying he did not intend to kill the Gilligan family but had done so in a “moment of utter madness.” He added, “I wish I could take it back, but I can’t. I can’t change the past.”

Expressing regret for his wrongdoings, he even blamed his use of drugs to be a catalyst for the crime. He had refused to let his lawyer file a clemency petition and had steak, baked potato, french fries, cheese sticks, a fried onion, and a piece of chocolate cake as his last meal. Donald was executed on March 10, 2005, at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City, Indiana, following the administration of a lethal injection. The last words of the 47-year-old were, “I hope everyone can find peace with this.”

Read More: Tony Hayes Murder: Where is Monique Johnson Now?