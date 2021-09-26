Why Are There No Pumpkin Carvers on Halloween Wars This Season?

Season 11 of ‘Halloween Wars’ introduced a number of changes that have been met with mixed reactions. However, the exclusion of the pumpkin carvers did not sit well with fans, as most believed that it did away with the uniqueness of the show. Why did the show suddenly decide to remove the beloved pumpkin carvers, and is there a chance for them to return? Well, we come bearing answers!

Why Are There No Pumpkin Carvers on Halloween Wars?

The first and foremost thing fans noticed in ‘Halloween Wars’ season 11 was the shocking exclusion of the pumpkin carvers. While teams in previous seasons consisted of a sugar artist, a cake artist, and a pumpkin carver, season 11 has no mention of pumpkins or even a dedicated role as a carver. This decision brought immense disappointment to fans as the carvers add a level of excitement and interest. The scary and downright haunting carvings contribute heavily to the show’s flavor, and removing them took away from the show’s individuality. Fans even complained that the revamped show felt like numerous other generic Halloween-themed baking contests.

Unfortunately, the network hasn’t been very clear on why the pumpkin carvers have been removed. There has been no official statement to address the issue or the fan outrage that has developed since. However, taking a closer look at the show reveals that it has undergone several changes before its eleventh season. Besides the exclusion of pumpkin carvers, the most significant change was the prize money being decreased from $50,000 to $25,000. This noticeable cut in prize money did hint towards considerable budget cuts, which might be why pumpkin carvers are done away with.

As mentioned earlier, the series has gone through several other changes for its eleventh season, as it introduced a new host, Zak Bagans. It also seems like the show might have done away with mystery judges as season 11 includes former football player Eddie Jackson, Indian-American cook Aarti Sequeira, and series-veteran Shinmin Li as the three permanent judges. Moreover, fans were also surprised when season 11 released in September instead of its usual October release schedule, which ties in perfectly with the Halloween holidays.

Unfortunately, with no word from the network, there is no confirmed news on whether pumpkin carvers will be back for season 12. All we can do is keep our fingers crossed and hope for the best as we await Food Network’s announcement.

Read More: Where Is Halloween Wars Filmed?