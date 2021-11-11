The news about Ashley Mitchell getting kicked off ‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies‘ took fans by surprise. The two-time champion was on the winning team and had quite a good run this season before she was suddenly removed without a proper explanation in the 14th episode. Ashley’s sudden departure gave way to wild speculations. Naturally, fans are now curious to know the reason behind such a move; thus, we decided to jump into the matter and look for answers! Here’s everything we found out!

Why Did Ashley Mitchell Get Kicked Off The Challenge?

In episode 14 of ‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies,’ Ashley Mitchell’s team — the Sapphire Cell — was supposed to vote for a contestant to be eliminated. However, during the episode, viewers noticed that Ashley Mitchell was strangely missing and did not take part in the elimination proceedings. Once the time for elimination came through, the show host, T.J. Lavin, officially announced that Ashley Mitchell had been removed from the 37th season of ‘The Challenge.’

Lavin even provided the official explanation behind the departure and said, “As you’ve seen, Ashley is no longer at headquarters. Ashley has broken one of our rules. Because of that, Ashley is no longer able to stay in the game. She has been deactivated. She is no longer able to continue in this game for the rest of the season.” Unfortunately, the specific rule in question was never mentioned, and neither the host nor the players seemed willing to explain further. Thus, however exasperating it might have been, fans were forced to accept the vague explanation and move ahead.

In previous seasons of ‘The Challenge,’ the reason behind a contestant’s exit was always made transparent to the audience. However, player exits in the current season have not been explained thoroughly, much to the disappointment of fans. Several reports have also stressed this fact wherein they referenced Nam Vo’s sudden departure in the season premiere, while Lauren Coogan left the show in the following episode. Although other contestants have replaced both these players, the reasons behind their exits have not been made public.

As fans came to terms with Ashley’s exit, the reality TV star took to social media, hoping to clarify things with her followers. A few hours after the premiere of episode 14, Ashley took to Twitter to address the issue. She mentioned that she respected MTV’s decision and was willing to change her ways as an apology. The reality star even made it clear that she wouldn’t allow this setback to keep her from appearing on future seasons of ‘The Challenge.’

Rules are rules and I respect @mtv and TJs call. The best apology is changed behavior❤️. See you next time @challenge — ashley brooke (@MTVASHLEYBROOKE) November 11, 2021

In a follow-up tweet on the same day, Ashley stated that being removed from the show weighed heavily on her well-being as she thanked her fans and loved ones for their constant love and support. “Everyone knows I’m only mad at myself and it has been so hard to shake off the depression and anxiety since getting home. I have been taking anger management and reflecting a lot.” Ashley wrote. You can check out the full tweet below!

I just want to thank everyone whose stuck with me through out this all. Everyone knows I'm only mad at myself and it has been so hard to shake off the depression and anxiety since getting home. I have been taking anger management and reflecting alot. 🙏🏼 I love you yall so much — ashley brooke (@MTVASHLEYBROOKE) November 11, 2021

With MTV deciding not to address the situation, the specific rule behind Ashley’s exit remains unclear. However, we hope time will reveal further details about her departure and clarify why such a drastic step was necessary. Still, with the reality TV star now living with depression and anxiety, we wish her the very best and hope she finds peace and success in her future endeavors.

