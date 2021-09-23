Why Did Chelsea Peretti’s Gina Linetti Leave Brooklyn Nine-Nine?

Fans will remember ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s civilian administrator Gina Linetti as having an eccentric and colorful personality, making her stand out even amongst the other dynamic characters. Her somewhat lovable narcissism, blind belief in psychics, and an intrinsic love for dancing shape her into someone the fans have loved throughout the seasons. After being a primary cast member from season 1 to season 6 episode 4, Chelsea Peretti, who essays Gina, abruptly decided to leave the show. Her popularity made her sudden departure even more shocking as fans clamored for a reason. Well, we come bearing answers!

What Happened to Gina Linetti?

The only civilian member of the 99th precinct, Gina Linetti, brings a different outlook on the show. Her civilian perspective helps the detectives get a different opinion on their cases and even goes a long way in solving a few of them. However, Gina’s personality has always been the talk of the town, and her seemingly narcissistic nature surprisingly endears her to the other members of the precinct. Although her obsession with dancing and belief that she is one of the best out there irritates people, one cannot simply remain angry with Gina for long.

Gina shares a special friendly connection with Jake Peralta and dates several men during her time in the precinct, but her relationship with Milton Boyle turns her into a mother. Unfortunately, the couple breaks up right after the birth of their daughter, Enigma. In season 6, Gina begins dreaming big and envisions a future where she isn’t a secretary. After Jake encourages her to make the dream a reality, she decides to leave her job and pursue her heart’s desire. Thus, in season 6 episode 4, Gina leaves the precinct with an aspiration to become an online star.

Why Did Chelsea Peretti Leave Brooklyn Nine-Nine?

After Chelsea Peretti’s departure, she stated that although leaving wasn’t entirely her decision, situations and circumstances made her realize it was a good time to go. Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Chelsea addressed the issue and said, “I can’t get into the exact breakdown of how it all transpired, but it wasn’t just my solo decision. I’m friends with Dan, I’m friends with Andy [Samberg], I’ve talked with them about the situation over the years. I think it came together this was the time to do it.” However, around the time of her departure, there were speculations that the show would have written her off. Peretti neither denied nor affirmed these assumptions but instead mentioned that her farewell was amicable and she remained on good terms with the showrunners.

Her sudden exit did not come as a shock just to fans but also to her co-stars, some of whom got emotional while bidding farewell. Peretti, too, mentioned that she would miss interacting with the rest of the cast but looked forward to catching up with them outside of the show. However, Peretti’s amicable exit meant that she was open to a possible return and the actress did just that when she took on the role of Gina in the final episode of season 6 as a guest appearance. Owing to her popularity, fans wished for Peretti to make a return ever since season 8 was announced as the final season for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine.’ Their prayers were finally answered when Chelsea Peretti reprised her role as Gina in ‘The Last Day Pt 2’, allowing fans to witness her brilliant performance one last time.

