Why Did Maya Vander Leave Selling Sunset? Where is She Now?

Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset‘ offers us a sneak peek into the lives of several top-rung real estate agents who work for the Los Angeles-based real estate agency, The Oppenheim Group. While cameras follow the cast around in their day-to-day lives, we get to witness how they precariously balance their commitments, relationships, and professional duties, while dealing with demanding clients simultaneously. Moreover, the show also sprinkles on a layer of steamy romance and exciting drama, which adds to the thrill.

Fans were left astounded when they could not find Maya Vander on ‘Selling Sunset’ season 6. While Maya was a regular from the first season, viewers even loved her straightforward way of dealing with clients. However, her absence from season 6 led to numerous doubts, as people began wondering if the realtor left the Oppenheim Group. Well, with the season now behind us, let’s find out why Maya Vander left ‘Selling Sunset,’ shall we?

Why Did Maya Vander Leave Selling Sunset?

A primary cast member from the very first episode, Maya Vander, was known for her no-nonsense approach to real estate and her ability to close multi-million-dollar deals in the blink of an eye. Moreover, she even managed to stay away from the drama in the office and maintained healthy relationships with all her colleagues. However, because of being so career-focused, the real estate agent was forced to shuttle between California and Floria, as her husband and most of her family reside in Miami. In fact, the show revealed that Maya had a real estate license for both states and would often show listings in Los Angeles as well as Miami.

While this arrangement appeared to work for the time being, life became difficult, especially after Maya’s first pregnancy. Nonetheless, the real estate agent somehow balanced out her commitments and welcomed her son between seasons 1 and 2. Later, Maya gave birth to her daughter between seasons 2 and 3, and in season 4, we got to witness the realtor dealing with her third pregnancy. Unfortunately, the professional pressure and constant traveling eventually got to her and posed quite a few challenges during this time. However, even though she tried her best to solve all issues and deal with pregnancy complications simultaneously, Maya was hit by a tragedy when she suffered a miscarriage and lost her baby at 38 weeks.

Still, this heartbreaking setback put things into perspective for the reality TV star, and she decided to leave the Oppenheim Group before moving to Miami permanently in order to be close to her loved ones. Thus, once Netflix announced that ‘Selling Sunset’ would be renewed for seasons 6 and 7, Maya took to Instagram and revealed that she took the decision to leave the show, even though it was not easy. Furthermore, she explained the reasoning behind her decision and insisted she wanted to be home with her husband and two wonderful children.

Where Is Maya Vander Now?

Since Maya showed listings in Miami even while with the Oppenheim Group, she was able to use her connections and find a job in real estate after moving to the city permanently. Reports mention that after shifting to Miami, the real estate agent began working for the brokerage, Compass before breaking out on her own. At present, Maya owns and operates her own incredibly successful real estate firm, The Maya Vander Group, which deals with luxury multi-million-dollar properties in Miami.

Moreover, apart from looking after the day-to-day functions of her firm, Maya even manages several real estate agents under her, and it is evident that the experience she gathered while working with the Oppenheim Group helped her succeed in such a short period. On the other hand, while she has embraced motherhood and is happily married to her husband, David Miller, we are overjoyed to report that the former reality star welcomed her third child in May 2023.

Maya even talked about her pregnancy in a heartfelt Instagram post, where she tagged her husband and said, “Welcome to the world, Emma Reign! My rainbow baby! This was a long 9 months as I kept my pregnancy as quiet as possible from social media. I gave birth a few days ago, and words can not express my sense of relief and happiness!” Besides, she even posted a wonderful message for all mothers on the occasion of Mother’s Day, and we hope happiness never eludes her and her family in the years to come.

