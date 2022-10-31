Why Did Pauley Perrette Leave NCIS? Will Abby Sciuto Return to NCIS?

Pauley Perrette’s Abby Sciuto is one of the iconic characters of CBS’ thriller series ‘NCIS.’ Her signature Gothic appearance and efficiency as a forensic scientist have captivated viewers for a long time. With around 350 episode credits on her name, Perrette is one of the most featured cast members of the show as well. Perrette startled the admirers of the show and her character by leaving ‘NCIS’ after 15 seasons. Even after her departure, the character is occasionally mentioned in the show, making one curious about the reason behind her departure and the prospects of seeing her back in the show. Well, here’s everything you need to know about the same!

Why Did Pauley Perrette Leave NCIS?

Pauley Perrette announced her departure from ‘NCIS’ in October 2017 without offering an explicit reason behind the same. Over half a year later, she revealed that there was more to her exit. “There is a ‘machine’ keeping me silent, and feeding FALSE stories about me. A very rich, very powerful publicity ‘machine,’” Perrette shared in May 2018. She also hinted that she was subjected to physical assaults. “I’ve been supporting ant-bullying programs forever. But now I KNOW because it was ME! If it’s school or work, that you’re required to go to? It’s horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults,” she added.

In 2019, Perrette shared that she is terrified of Mark Harmon, her former co-star who plays Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the show. As per reports, Harmon and Perrette had a troubled relationship during the production of the last few seasons of the latter. In 2016, Harmon’s dog reportedly bit a crew member, and Perrette objected when the dog was allowed to return to the set after the incident. Having said that, sources close to the show also revealed that Perrette decided to leave the show before the incident.

CBS’ president of entertainment, Kelly Kahl, revealed that Perrette indeed had a “workplace concern” while she was a part of ‘NCIS.’ “I can’t speak to to what she’s addressing in her tweets. She came to us with a workplace concern, we immediately investigated it and resolved it to everyone’s satisfaction,” Kahl said while attending CBS’ TCA summer tour day in August 2019. Thus, it is safe to conclude that Perrette left the show upon feeling unsafe being a part of the same. But will she ever return as Abby to the show? Let’s find out.

Will Abby Sciuto Return to NCIS?

As far as Pauley Perrette is concerned, a return to ‘NCIS’ as Abby will not happen. “NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it,” Perrette shared in June 2019. Although Mark Harmon had left the show as an actor, he is still one of the executive producers of the action series. Considering Perrette’s words, it is extremely unlikely that the she will ever change her mind about her decision to not return as well.

In addition, Perrette retired from acting in July 2020. The chances of Perrette coming out of her retirement to appear in ‘NCIS,’ especially after her experiences while filming the last few seasons of the same, are indeed low. “I’m HAPPILY RETIRED! Finally! Woot! All I ever wanted!” Perrette shared. “Actually I retired after NCIS but BROKE was important, beautiful. I did my last dance & am proud of it! Everyone that knows me knew I was retiring right after. I’m proud of my work. I love you guys! I AM FREE!!! (To be the tiny little simple human I am!),” she added.

Although Perrette doesn’t want to return to the show, she is grateful for her time as Abby in the show. “I’m certainly grateful for having the opportunity to play that character and I always will be,” she told USA Today. The former actress is currently spending her time advocating various causes in and around her community in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

